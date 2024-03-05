Ciara dubs Russell Wilson her "greatest inspiration" as $242,600,000 QB faces uphill battle to save NFL career

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara are each other's biggest fans and support each other in their career endeavors. As news broke early this week that the Denver Broncos will release Russell Wilson when the league year opens, Ciara once again showed her support for her husband.

The quarterback took to social media on Monday night to bid his farewell to the city of Denver. He noted that his family has enjoyed their time in Mile High City and that he was excited for what may be next in his NFL career.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He posted the same message on all of his social media platforms but, on his Instagram post, his wife Ciara left a sweet comment for her husband. The singer said:

“One of One! My greatest inspiration! I love you.”

In recent weeks, Ciara and Russell Wilson have been having open houses and real estate tours of their home in Denver. This continued to spark speculation that the Wilson family was preparing to move and that the Broncos intended to part ways with him.

The Denver Broncos signed Wilson to a five-year contract extension, worth $242.6 million, shortly after acquiring him from the Seattle Seahawks. For the next two seasons, the Broncos will sustain a salary cap hit of $85 million as a result of his release.

RGIII defended Russell Wilson and dropped expletive on ESPN

The Denver Broncos made a hefty trade with the Seattle Seahawks to acquire Russell Wilson. The team then extended the quarterback to a lucrative five-year contract extension. Yet, after just two seasons, they are set to release him in just a few days. The criticism of Wilson as of late has been harsh as many NFL fans and analysts have placed the blame on him.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has had enough of the hate directed toward Russell Wilson. On ESPN's "Get Up" on Tuesday morning, he fiercely defended the Super Bowl-winning quarterback and while including an expletive, said it was Denver's fault for not giving Wilson the personnel he needed to be successful.

"When you bring in a quarterback of that caliber and you cater it to him, you have to fully cater it to him. Not put him in an offense with a first-time head coach, a first-time playcaller, a first-time GM and a young team and expect him to make chicken out of a chicken s**t!"

Expand Tweet

Wilson will officially become a free agent next week and there are expected to be several suitors for the quarterback.