  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Ciara reveals crazy connection with Russell Wilson's 2010 MLB Draft day - "Our dreams came true"

Ciara reveals crazy connection with Russell Wilson's 2010 MLB Draft day - "Our dreams came true"

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jun 09, 2024 18:25 GMT
Wheels Up Hosts Annual Rao
Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara commemorate June 8

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara are among the most prominent couples in the NFL today. Besides being famous in their respective fields, they also have an expansive family: two daughters (born in 2017 and 2023) and a son (born in 2020) (she also has a son from a past relationship with rapper Future).

But Saturday marked a double milestone for them: the 20th anniversary of her debut album "Goodies" and the 14th anniversary of his MLB drafting. Ciara made sure to commemorate it in an Instagram story:

"Crazy!! Our dreams came true on the same day! June 8! I love you baby!"
June 8 marked a double celebration for Russell and Ciara Wilson (Image credit Ciara/IG)
June 8 marked a double celebration for Russell and Ciara Wilson (Image credit Ciara/IG)

For the uninitiated, Wilson was drafted 140th overall by the Colorado Rockies on June 8, 2010, which he also mentioned on his social media.

also-read-trending Trending

Wilson's father died of diabetes complications the next day, making the occasion bittersweet. Speaking to The Denver Post on the day he was traded to the Broncos, Wilson said:

“It was one of the hardest days of my life. It was the highest of highs next to the lowest of lows, all in 24 hours.”

Russell Wilson's baseball journey explained

All NFL fans know Russell Wilson for two things: giving the Seattle Seahawks their first-ever Super Bowl and his fall with the Denver Broncos. But not many know that he also dabbled in professional baseball, and the Rockies were not the first team to court him.

Back in 2007, the Baltimore Orioles drafted him 1,222nd overall. They offered him $350,000, the franchise's third-largest for a rookie that year. However, he instead elected to enroll at NC State.

Upon leaving college, he played 93 games across the Rockies' Single-A affiliates before deciding to pursue football full-time, going .229/.354/.356 with five home runs and 26 RBIs. In December 2013, he was sent to the Texas Rangers, where he attended their spring camp, both times after Super Bowl appearances.

In February 2018, Russell Wilson was traded to the New York Yankees, of whom he had grown up a fan and whose jersey he had promised he would wear to his father. In his first appearance with the team, he pinch-hit for Aaron Judge against the Atlanta Braves but was struck out in five pitches by Max Fried.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी