Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara are among the most prominent couples in the NFL today. Besides being famous in their respective fields, they also have an expansive family: two daughters (born in 2017 and 2023) and a son (born in 2020) (she also has a son from a past relationship with rapper Future).

But Saturday marked a double milestone for them: the 20th anniversary of her debut album "Goodies" and the 14th anniversary of his MLB drafting. Ciara made sure to commemorate it in an Instagram story:

"Crazy!! Our dreams came true on the same day! June 8! I love you baby!"

June 8 marked a double celebration for Russell and Ciara Wilson (Image credit Ciara/IG)

For the uninitiated, Wilson was drafted 140th overall by the Colorado Rockies on June 8, 2010, which he also mentioned on his social media.

Wilson's father died of diabetes complications the next day, making the occasion bittersweet. Speaking to The Denver Post on the day he was traded to the Broncos, Wilson said:

“It was one of the hardest days of my life. It was the highest of highs next to the lowest of lows, all in 24 hours.”

Russell Wilson's baseball journey explained

All NFL fans know Russell Wilson for two things: giving the Seattle Seahawks their first-ever Super Bowl and his fall with the Denver Broncos. But not many know that he also dabbled in professional baseball, and the Rockies were not the first team to court him.

Back in 2007, the Baltimore Orioles drafted him 1,222nd overall. They offered him $350,000, the franchise's third-largest for a rookie that year. However, he instead elected to enroll at NC State.

Upon leaving college, he played 93 games across the Rockies' Single-A affiliates before deciding to pursue football full-time, going .229/.354/.356 with five home runs and 26 RBIs. In December 2013, he was sent to the Texas Rangers, where he attended their spring camp, both times after Super Bowl appearances.

In February 2018, Russell Wilson was traded to the New York Yankees, of whom he had grown up a fan and whose jersey he had promised he would wear to his father. In his first appearance with the team, he pinch-hit for Aaron Judge against the Atlanta Braves but was struck out in five pitches by Max Fried.