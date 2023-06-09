Ciara and Russell Wilson recently took their family on a vacation to Montana. The couple and their three children enjoyed the country lifestyle for a few days. Wilson shared photos of the trip which included fly fishing, horseback riding and even campfires.

Ciara has shared a sweet family photo of the family which her fans and followers can't seem to get enough of. The photo, which Ciara shared on her Instagram page shows the family of five sitting in rocking chairs on the front porch of a cabin. They are all dressed in plaid shirts and jeans and of course cowboy boots and hats.

Ciara captioned the photo by calling Russell Wilson and their children her heart, her joy, and her world.

"My Heart. My Joy. My World"

Their six-year-old daughter Sienna Wilson caught the attention of those on social media. Many agreed that she stole the show with her adorable pose in the family portrait. Others loved the theme of the country-western photo and some just wanted to let her know how beautiful they thought it was.

The comments on Ciara's post show how her followers loved the family's country western portrait.

Russell Wilson's teammates have something to say to QB's haters

There is no denying that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had an uncharacteristic year in 2022. His first year with his new team was disappointing, to say the least. But, the team and fans are expecting some changes in 2023 and believe that new head coach Sean Payton can turn things around.

Now, his teammate has some thoughts about those who have thrown hate toward their quarterback. Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles told reporters that Russell Wilson is a great guy and works day in and out to get better.

"He's a great dude, he's the same guy every single day, he works his butt off. And I'm ready for that stuff to go away and when it goes, everyone's going to eat crow.''

Nick Ferguson @NickFerguson_25 Broncos LT Garrett Bolles doubled down on his validation of QB Russell Wilson. While also sending a direct message to all of his biggest critics. It’s easy for some to criticize when they’re on the outside looking in. #BroncosCountry Broncos LT Garrett Bolles doubled down on his validation of QB Russell Wilson. While also sending a direct message to all of his biggest critics. It’s easy for some to criticize when they’re on the outside looking in. #BroncosCountry https://t.co/koQ1e0FCS4

Bolles said that he is ready for the criticism of the Broncos quarterback to end. The offensive tackle clearly believes that they will be a turnaround year for Wilson.

The Broncos need just that after signing him to a massive extension last year.

