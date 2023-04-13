"Had to order for the fam"- Ciara shares bundle of Kobe Bryant's Lakers jerseys ahead of NBA playoffs

Ciara Wilson, the wife of Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, is clearly excited for the NBA playoffs to start as she has ordered a host of Kobe Bryant's LA Lakers jerseys.

As LeBron James' Lakers are now in the playoffs, Ciara, by the looks of it, will be the team's biggest fan. She posted a picture on her Instagram story saying that she had to buy the jerseys for her family.

"Had to order for the fam," Ciara wrote.

Ciara showing the Bryant jersey's

The helicopter crash in January 2020 that tragically took so many people's lives, including Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, spurred an outpouring of emotion and not only gripped the United States, but the entire globe.

Now, as the Lakers embark on another NBA playoff series, it looks like Ciara is going to be channeling her inner Kobe Bryant in cheering on Los Angeles in the hopes of another NBA championship.

Ciara keeping Kobe Bryant memory alive with jersey haul

LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

It has been nearly three years since the helicopter crash that killed Bryant and eight others, and Ciara looks like she is keeping the basketball star's memory alive.

Being playoff time in the NBA, that is where Bryant was at his best as he was one of the most feared and dominant players to ever grace the league.

Since his death, Bryant's aura and stature in the game has gotten so much bigger and with Ciara purchasing a number of Bryant jerseys, the stadium could be full of them come game time.

It still doesn't feel real that Bryant is no longer around after all these years, but with Ciara's jersey haul, the memory of Kobe will be up front during the playoffs.

