Vanessa Bryant is devastated by reports of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash photos being shared

Vanessa Bryant lost her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna in a Helicopter crash in January.

Vanessa Bryant is reportedly devastated that graphic photos of the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of her husband Kobe Bryant, her daughter, and seven others are being shared.

According to the reports, some of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office deputies shared the graphic photos of the crash scene to the sources which were not at all related to the investigation. As these reports started surfacing, the sheriff's department issued orders for the photos to be deleted.

Bryant's attorney Gary Robb called it a violation of human rights and asked the authorities to give harshest of punishment to the people involved. Below is what Gary had to say about the incident according to the Associated Press:

“This was of critical importance to her as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims and their families. At that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us all measures would be put in place to protect the families’ privacy, and it is our understanding that he has worked hard to honor those requess,”

"(It would be) an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families."

Meanwhile, Vanessa Bryant has also filed a lawsuit against the helicopter company that carried Kobe and others that day- alleging the pilot was careless and incapable of flying in the foggy conditions.