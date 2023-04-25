Ciara Wilson, Jackson Wang drop new music video for 'Slow' post stellar Coachella performance 

Jackson Wang and Ciara Wilson were the unexpected duo at Coachella this year. The two singers stole the show, earning praise from fans and locals alike. This week, the duo released a music video for their song 'Slow' on April 25, 12:00 AM KST, which is one of the usual release times for a K-pop idol.

They have been teasing the MV for days now, appreciating each other as fellow artists.

The MV begins with Ciara, who is wearing a pink two-piece outfit with blond hair. Focusing on the choreography that suits the song, Ciara completes her part before Jackson takes over. The 29-year-old idol is wearing a blue silk pantsuit, matching Ciara's vibe.

Towards the end, both Ciara and Wang seem to have their own fun, dancing around with their background dancers. The MV garnered over 2000 views in just 10 minutes after release.

Earlier this week, Jackson referred to Ciara as an icon and said he was excited to be sharing musical space with her. Both are greatly celebrated in their own musical fields. This is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between both artists.

"She is a legend and an icon A dream , an inspiring experience for me artistically & personally ❤️ . Stay tuned for Slow MV and #MAGICMAN2," Wang wrote.

Jackson Wang and Ciara Wilson stunned fans after their magical Coachella performance

Ciara Wilson left fans stunned with her performance at Coachella

Ciara Wilson was one of the highlights at Coachella 2023. The iconic singer performed famous songs like Level Up and Goodies, which were already loved and hyped by her fans.

In fact, Wang and Ciara ended up causing a riot on social media as they had their debut live performance at the music event. Wang, who is a member of the K-pop group GOT7, has been performing songs from his recent album 'Magic Man'.

They started by singing Slow, which Ciara has co-written. An unexpected addition was their cover of the viral song Left Right by the group XG. This delighted everyone, including Aghases (GOT7 fans) and ALPHAZ (XG fans). Ciara's fans, of course, loved her bold style and new collaboration.

Both Wang and Ciara are known for their bold style, which is easily reflected in their songs.

Fans were ecstatic about the same, referring to the experience as 'absolutely astonishing'.

"ARE YOU SERIOUS?!?!? 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 JACKSON AND CIARA LEFT RIGHT?!?!?! THIS IS F**KING WILD!!!!!!!" one fan wrote.

Considering the success of their song, one cannot rule out another collaboration from both artists. In fact, they could even team up to perform at other festivals like Lollapalooza.

Apart from her performance, Ciara Wilson also seemed to enjoy some downtime with her husband Russell Wilson and their children. The Denver Broncos QB, currently enjoying his offseason, was there to support his wife.

