Earlier this year, Ciara Wilson and Jackson Wang released their song "Slow." Fans have been raving about the two artists for months, hoping to see more content from them.

As Coachella approached, Ciara and Jackson teamed up for an unforgettable performance.

This week, the duo released a music video to go along with their song. Fans, of course, are thirlled on having found their new favorite song:

centy centy 뀽⁷ 💫 @_applegenie SLOW BY JACKSON WANG AND CIARA IS MY NEW FAVORITE SONG SLOW BY JACKSON WANG AND CIARA IS MY NEW FAVORITE SONG

88rising @88rising slow



Jackson X Ciara wow! slow Jackson X Ciara wow! https://t.co/a82m51CCEX

sierra qian 🌹stream sunny road by nct 127 @sweetyongf jackson and ciara are kinda too powerful together wtf slow is so good jackson and ciara are kinda too powerful together wtf slow is so good

˗ˏˋ m. 🐰 ˎˊ˗ @def_seouls tbh #slow sounds more like a track ciara would release instead of jackson, and that’s why it worked amazingly. he had a vision when he produced it and made it happen with ciara and now here we are with another hit. 🥵 tbh #slow sounds more like a track ciara would release instead of jackson, and that’s why it worked amazingly. he had a vision when he produced it and made it happen with ciara and now here we are with another hit. 🥵

Fans noted that the song "Slow" was something akin to Ciara's style, and Jackson did well by producing it perfectly. As a result, they now have another hit on their hands. Others noted how well the two complemented each other in the song and in the MV.

Breyoncé 🍯 @Naquoyah . They complimented each other so well on the song. Naw Ciara and Jackson Wang collaboration is haaaard. They complimented each other so well on the song. Naw Ciara and Jackson Wang collaboration is haaaard 🔥🔥🔥. They complimented each other so well on the song.

🥤🧋Mybubblemilktea❤️cookie🍪IGOT7 4ever🐥 @Mymilkteafrappe

Anw, this MV is super sexy aegyoooo You look super cool!!!!! (((but rather than so cute mak mak ka Jack🥹🥹🥹🥹 So really Nong Jack mak🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹))))

I love this!!!!!! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @JacksonWang852 Already watch it and this song now be ing my fav. one. Loop in everydayAnw, this MV is super sexy aegyooooYou look super cool!!!!! (((but rather than so cute mak mak ka Jack🥹🥹🥹🥹 So really Nong Jack mak🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹))))I love this!!!!!! @JacksonWang852 Already watch it and this song now be ing my fav. one. Loop in everyday🔁Anw, this MV is super sexy aegyoooo😍😍 You look super cool!!!!! (((but rather than so cute mak mak ka Jack🥹🥹🥹🥹 So really Nong Jack mak🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹)))) I love this!!!!!!😍😍😍 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/4ImFmZDhbL

ɪɢɴᴀᴄɪᴀ ¦ 𝐌𝐀𝐆𝐈𝐂 𝐌𝐀𝐍🪄 @JWNM2812 @JacksonWang852

I can't stop listening to slow and cheetah on repeat @ciara Man, I love you, you always bring the best collaborations and songs to the table, I and we are all very proud of you, you should be too!I can't stop listening to slow and cheetah on repeat @JacksonWang852 @ciara Man, I love you, you always bring the best collaborations and songs to the table, I and we are all very proud of you, you should be too! 💟I can't stop listening to slow and cheetah on repeat 🔂 https://t.co/J50OGCJXPH

JackkookWang💋 @gukziiwy17 @JacksonWang852 @ciara The waiting equation is a very cute mv. Both of them came out well. Nice songs. The choreography is both cool and cute. Let's go practice some dances. @JacksonWang852 @ciara The waiting equation is a very cute mv. Both of them came out well. Nice songs. The choreography is both cool and cute. Let's go practice some dances. 💋 https://t.co/EOWu67Lntn

People aren't just happy with the song, but also with the choreography and vibe.

The video starts with Ciara, who is sporting a pink two-piece outfir with blond hair. Jackson, who picks up later, is wearing a blue silk pantsuit. Their outfits are synced to go with the song.

As the video ends, both Ciara and Jackson break into some fun with their background dancers. The MV has over 500,000 views in under 24 hours.

From 'Slow' to Coachella 2023: Ciara Wilson and Jackson Wang have continued to steal the show

Ciara Wilson and Wang certainly stole the show at Coachella 2023.

Ciara performed her famous songs "Level Up" and "Goodies," which are already fan favorites. Jackson, who has also performed at other events, is currently performing songs from his album "Magic Man."

Ciara Wilson at a Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens game

They performed Slow on stage, making it their live debut for the co-written song. As a surprise, they performed a cover of the Virak song Left Right by the K-Pop girl group XG. Considering the energy of the performance, Aghases (GOT7 fans) and ALPHAZ (XG fans) were delighted.

In one of his Instagram posts, the GOT7 member thanked Ciara Wilson, while referring to the 37-year-old as an icon.

"She is a legend and an icon A dream , an inspiring experience for me artistically & personally ❤️ . Stay tuned for Slow MV and #MAGICMAN2," Wang wrote.

With both being celebrated artists in their own respective spheres, this will always remain an iconic collaboration. As the song continues to trend, one could hope for another collaboration between the two.

