Earlier this year, Ciara Wilson and Jackson Wang released their song "Slow." Fans have been raving about the two artists for months, hoping to see more content from them.
As Coachella approached, Ciara and Jackson teamed up for an unforgettable performance.
This week, the duo released a music video to go along with their song. Fans, of course, are thirlled on having found their new favorite song:
Fans noted that the song "Slow" was something akin to Ciara's style, and Jackson did well by producing it perfectly. As a result, they now have another hit on their hands. Others noted how well the two complemented each other in the song and in the MV.
People aren't just happy with the song, but also with the choreography and vibe.
The video starts with Ciara, who is sporting a pink two-piece outfir with blond hair. Jackson, who picks up later, is wearing a blue silk pantsuit. Their outfits are synced to go with the song.
As the video ends, both Ciara and Jackson break into some fun with their background dancers. The MV has over 500,000 views in under 24 hours.
From 'Slow' to Coachella 2023: Ciara Wilson and Jackson Wang have continued to steal the show
Ciara Wilson and Wang certainly stole the show at Coachella 2023.
Ciara performed her famous songs "Level Up" and "Goodies," which are already fan favorites. Jackson, who has also performed at other events, is currently performing songs from his album "Magic Man."
They performed Slow on stage, making it their live debut for the co-written song. As a surprise, they performed a cover of the Virak song Left Right by the K-Pop girl group XG. Considering the energy of the performance, Aghases (GOT7 fans) and ALPHAZ (XG fans) were delighted.
In one of his Instagram posts, the GOT7 member thanked Ciara Wilson, while referring to the 37-year-old as an icon.
"She is a legend and an icon A dream , an inspiring experience for me artistically & personally ❤️ . Stay tuned for Slow MV and #MAGICMAN2," Wang wrote.
With both being celebrated artists in their own respective spheres, this will always remain an iconic collaboration. As the song continues to trend, one could hope for another collaboration between the two.
Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator