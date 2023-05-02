Ciara Wilson remembers late Gigi Bryant on her birthday, shows off stunning 'Mambacita' Nike sneakers

Ciara Wilson and late legend Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa have only grown closer over the years. The singer has stuck with the family through good and bad times, always up for spending some quality time with Vanessa and the children.

Of course, Ciara didn't fail to wish the late Gianna Bryant on her birthday this year.

On January 26, 2020, Kobe Bryant, their 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash. Born on May 1, 2006, Gigi would have been 17 in 2023.

Since their deaths, Vanessa Bryant has worked her way to honor their memories, including countless tributes and initiatives. This year, Ciara shared a snap of her own Mambacita Nike shoes on Instagram.

Image Credit: Ciara Wilson's official Instagram (@ciara)

"Happy Birthday Princess Gigi," Ciara wrote.

The package Ciara received contained Nike's latest Kobe IV Protro “Mambacita” sneakers, which sold out in minutes. Retailing for $180, the amazing sneakers honored Gigi and would send proceeds to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The heel has Gigi's name written on it.

“The design’s colorway nods to her youth basketball team’s uniform,” Nike said. “The gingham around the heel pays tribute to the flannel shirts that Gigi frequently wore around her waist. The Swoosh on the outsole is red, nodding to the red bow Gigi wore in her hair for school pictures.”

Just like her dad, Gianna was passionate about basketball, and was looking to play in the WNBA.

Ciara Wilson is there to support Vanessa Bryant and the kids

Throughout the years, Ciara has proven how strong her bond with Vanessa is. By connection, Ciara and husband Russell Wilson seem to share a special bond with Bryant's oldest daughter Natalia.

Recently, Ciara met Natalia at the Fear of God Fashion Show in Los Angeles. The two were seated beside each other, enjoying the event as they posted about it on Instagram.

Image Credit: Ciara Wilson's official Instagram (@Ciara)

"Love you Nani Boo," Ciara wrote.

Ciara has also been seen encouraging Natalia through her posts on Instagram:

Screenshot from Natalia's IG

In fact, Russell and Ciara Wilson also sent Natalia off to prom.

Image Credit: Vanessa Bryant's official Instagram (@vanessabryant)er caption

As Natalia continues to model and make her way into life, one can expect her to meet Ciara at various other fashion-related events as well.

