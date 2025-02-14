CJ Gardner-Johnson's ex-gf Summer makes shocking accusations against Eagles star of threatening young daughter

Philadelphia Eagles safety CJ Gardner-Johnson is facing serious accusations made by his former girlfriend, Summer. The Eagles safety made headlines after he criticized Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Gardner-Johnson then doubled down on his comments and criticized Kelce for breaking up with ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole.

In a series of 10 posts on her Instagram Story, Summer made serious accusations against CJ Gardner-Johnson. She alleged that he threatened their four-year-old daughter after they had an argument.

She also went on to say that the Eagles safety doesn't spend time with his children and indulges in constant trash-talking.

"Then, he had the nerve to say protect black queens??????????????? CJ BE FOR REAL, YOU HAVE A BLACK DAUGHTER YOU SEND THREATS TO CAUSE YOU MAD AT YOUR BABY MAMA!!! Protect a black queen??? LET ME COOK," Summer wrote in a series of Instagram posts.

In the latter end of her Instagram Story posts, she got in a dig about Gardner-Johnson's performance in Super Bowl LIX.

She said that she forgot even 'water boys' get a Super Bowl ring, insinuating that he didn't pull his weight in the Philadelphia Eagles' 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

CJ Gardner-Johnson disses Taylor Swift's fans at Super Bowl parade

CJ Gardner-Johnson held Travis Kelce to four catches on six targets for a total of 39 yards in Super Bowl LIX. That apparently isn't enough for the Eagles safety who is well-known for stirring controversy.

Gardner-Johnson has spent the five days since the Philadelphia Eagles win criticizing the three-time Super Bowl-winning tight end's past and present relationships. He has now taken it even further.

On Friday morning, the city of Philadelphia celebrated the Eagles' Super Bowl win with a parade. Gardner-Johnson arrived at the Super Bowl parade with an offensive sweatshirt aimed at the Swifties. He shared a photo on his Instagram Story of the sweatshirt which quickly circulated on social media.

Swifties have gotten their own payback on Gardner-Johnson, reportedly adding numerous bad reviews of his mother's restaurant, King's Grill, in Rockledge, Florida. The reviews have since been removed by Google after the influx flooded the page.

