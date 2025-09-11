Clark Hunt’s daughter Gracie Hunt shares glimpse of wholesome memories from family trip to Brazil following Chiefs' 27-21 loss to Chargers

Gracie Hunt often shares fitness tips, travel content, and game-day looks on social media, but this time she gave her 615,000 followers a sneak peek of the Hunt family vacation in Brazil. Last Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs played their first game of the 2025 NFL season against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil.Unfortunately, the game did not go in the Chiefs’ favor, and the Chargers won 27-21. However, the Hunt family made the most of their vacation. On Wednesday, Gracie shared a carousel post on Instagram and captioned it:“Standing before creation’s majesty reminds that the same God who shaped this beauty also shaped us 🫶🏼,” the 26-year-old wrote in the IG caption.The post featured scenic waterfall views, sunset pictures, and nature. In one photo, the Hunt family posed with a beautiful waterfall in the background.In the picture, Gracie is wearing a fitted black long-sleeve top and black pants. She completes the outfit with black and white sneakers and sunglasses. Her mother, Tavia Hunt, is wearing a light beige tracksuit with a zip-up top and matching pants.Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt wore a navy-blue zip-up jacket over a light blue collared shirt and light grey pants. Gracie’s younger sister was dressed in a black top and pants. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Chiefs will play their next game against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 14.Also read: Clark Hunt's daughter Gracie Hunt serves all-red fashion goals with BF Derek Green at Chiefs vs. Bears preseason gameGracie Hunt shares heartfelt weekend recap with BF Derek GreenOn September 3, Gracie shared a weekend recap on social media. Tavia Hunt's eldest daughter wrote a heartfelt message in the caption.“The weekend recap: family, seeking new heights, my veggie dreams, dancing &amp; singing in the rain to @imaginedragons, sushi &amp; steak @catch, just a little Yeti 🐾, looking for bears 🐻, the ultimate scenic date night @pinecreekcookhouse, recovery runs, nature in full bloom 🦌, sunsets that make me marvel at God’s goodness. Thank you,” Gracie wrote.The post featured pictures of Gracie enjoying concerts with beau Derek Green and some snaps from her morning runs and treks. In one of the pictures, the couple posed at the restaurant with Gracie dressed in a black fitted top with a deep neckline paired with blue pants. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso read: Gracie Hunt rocks Chiefs' red in crop top - miniskirt outfit as Patrick Mahomes &amp; co. begin Super Bowl march with preseason game vs. Cardinals