  Gracie Hunt rocks Chiefs' red in crop top - miniskirt outfit as Patrick Mahomes & co. begin Super Bowl march with preseason game vs. Cardinals

Gracie Hunt rocks Chiefs' red in crop top - miniskirt outfit as Patrick Mahomes & co. begin Super Bowl march with preseason game vs. Cardinals

By Prasen
Modified Aug 10, 2025 11:12 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos - Source: Getty
Gracie Hunt rocks Chiefs' red in crop top - miniskirt outfit as Patrick Mahomes & co. begin Super Bowl march with preseason game vs. Cardinals- Source: Getty

On Sunday, Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shared glimpses of Kansas City's preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals with her 619,000 Instagram followers as Patrick Mahomes & co. opened their Super Bowl march. The game was played at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

Gracie visited the Cardinals' stadium rocking Chiefs' red to support her team. She wrote a cheerful message in the caption:

“CHIEFS FOOTBALL IS BACK! ❤️💛 Grateful for a new season, the chance to chase dreams, and the beautiful game that brings us all together. Matthew 25:21 🫶🏼 What game are you most excited about this season? 🏈”

Gracie wore a form-fitting red crop top and a matching mini skirt with white scalloped trim, paired with nude wedge sandals, accessorizing with gold bracelets and a necklace.

In one of the pictures, Gracie posed with her parents, Clark and Tavia Hunt, and her younger sister, Ava Hunt. The chairman and CEO of the Chiefs wore a light pink blazer over a crisp white shirt paired with light grey trousers and navy blue sneakers.

Tavia wore a red jumpsuit with an off-shoulder neckline, a belted waist, gold strappy heels and a statement necklace. On the other hand, Ava wore a V-neckline short white dress, paired it with nude platform heels and accessorized with a necklace and bracelet.

Gracie Hunt takes cheeky swipe at Sydney Sweeney

Gracie Hunt, 26, is never far from the spotlight regarding fashion trends in the U.S. The Miss Kansas USA in 2021 often shares travel moments and fitness updates on social media. Last Thursday, Gracie took to Instagram with a carousel post showing off a $288 denim outfit, with a playful dig at Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney.

“Denim days & dreamy nights 💙🌄 I like the view and my jeans (not American Eagle—but they are American) 😉👖🇺🇸.”

The denim joke seemed to point at Sweeney’s American Eagle ad that ends with, "Sydney Sweeney has good jeans." The slogan caused debate, and some people called it old-fashioned.

Gracie’s outfit featured a sleeveless black mock-neck top tucked into high-waisted straight-leg blue jeans, styled with a black Gucci belt, gold layered necklaces, gold bracelets, a black handbag and black open-toe platform heels.

Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Edited by Neha
