Gracie Hunt rocks Chiefs' red in crop top - miniskirt outfit as Patrick Mahomes & co. begin Super Bowl march with preseason game vs. Cardinals

On Sunday, Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shared glimpses of Kansas City's preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals with her 619,000 Instagram followers as Patrick Mahomes &amp; co. opened their Super Bowl march. The game was played at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.Gracie visited the Cardinals' stadium rocking Chiefs' red to support her team. She wrote a cheerful message in the caption:“CHIEFS FOOTBALL IS BACK! ❤️💛 Grateful for a new season, the chance to chase dreams, and the beautiful game that brings us all together. Matthew 25:21 🫶🏼 What game are you most excited about this season? 🏈”Gracie wore a form-fitting red crop top and a matching mini skirt with white scalloped trim, paired with nude wedge sandals, accessorizing with gold bracelets and a necklace.In one of the pictures, Gracie posed with her parents, Clark and Tavia Hunt, and her younger sister, Ava Hunt. The chairman and CEO of the Chiefs wore a light pink blazer over a crisp white shirt paired with light grey trousers and navy blue sneakers.Tavia wore a red jumpsuit with an off-shoulder neckline, a belted waist, gold strappy heels and a statement necklace. On the other hand, Ava wore a V-neckline short white dress, paired it with nude platform heels and accessorized with a necklace and bracelet. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso read: “Jalen Hurts made him do a makeover”: NFL fans react as Patrick Mahomes arrives dripping in Chiefs red for preseason game vs. CardinalsGracie Hunt takes cheeky swipe at Sydney SweeneyGracie Hunt, 26, is never far from the spotlight regarding fashion trends in the U.S. The Miss Kansas USA in 2021 often shares travel moments and fitness updates on social media. Last Thursday, Gracie took to Instagram with a carousel post showing off a $288 denim outfit, with a playful dig at Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney.“Denim days &amp; dreamy nights 💙🌄 I like the view and my jeans (not American Eagle—but they are American) 😉👖🇺🇸.”The denim joke seemed to point at Sweeney’s American Eagle ad that ends with, &quot;Sydney Sweeney has good jeans.&quot; The slogan caused debate, and some people called it old-fashioned.Gracie’s outfit featured a sleeveless black mock-neck top tucked into high-waisted straight-leg blue jeans, styled with a black Gucci belt, gold layered necklaces, gold bracelets, a black handbag and black open-toe platform heels. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso read: Chiefs owner's daughter Gracie Hunt makes major contribution to Texas flood relief, announces to offer 1 week of her earnings to victims