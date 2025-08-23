  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Clark Hunt's daughter Gracie Hunt serves all-red fashion goals with BF Derek Green at Chiefs vs. Bears preseason game

Clark Hunt's daughter Gracie Hunt serves all-red fashion goals with BF Derek Green at Chiefs vs. Bears preseason game

By Prasen
Modified Aug 23, 2025 13:45 GMT
Clark Hunt
Clark Hunt's daughter Gracie Hunt serves all-red fashion goals with BF Derek Green at Chiefs vs. Bears preseason game [IG/@graciehunt]

Clark Hunt’s daughter Gracie Hunt cheered for the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday for their last preseason game with her boyfriend, Derek Green. The Chiefs faced off against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, their home ground.

Ad

Gracie shared some glimpses from the preseason clash on Instagram in a carousel post.

“It’s a field of dreams 💫 Kansas City—there’s no place like home 🥹🏈❤️💛,” Gracie wrote in the caption.

In one of the pictures, Gracie posed with Derek. The Chiefs heiress was dressed in a stylish two-piece set in a bold shade of red. Gracie wore a sleeveless, cropped button-up vest paired with matching high-waisted, tailored shorts.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

She accessorized with a white structured handbag, layered bracelets, a wristwatch, and a delicate necklace. The Chiefs heiress completed the outfit with chic white sandals with a chunky heel.

On the other hand, Green was dressed in a classic and sporty look. He wore a white short-sleeve polo shirt, dark navy trousers, and white sneakers. Have a look:

Ad

The Bears edged out the Chiefs in the preseason battle, winning 29-27 in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter.

Also read: Chiefs owner’ daughter Gracie Hunt drops 2-word reaction on Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” album cover

Gracie Hunt reveals love story with Derek Green in exclusive interview

Gracie Hunt, who won the Miss Kansas USA title in 2021, gave an exclusive interview to PEOPLE this Wednesday, where she opened up about her relationship with Derek Green, the son of former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green.

Ad
"Derek and I have known each other our whole lives. We would actually play together as babies during the Chiefs' Christmas parties every year, and then we reconnected as adults in 2017 and met on the sidelines pregame. We reconnected in early March and have been inseparable ever since," Gracie stated.

The couple first met at Arrowhead Stadium, and their friendship became romantic. Lamar Hunt's granddaughter also discussed spending the offseason focusing on faith, family, and friends while exploring new business opportunities.

Ad

She added that being in nature helps her reset and recharge before the new season begins.

Also read: Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt drops 4-word message showing off cowgirl-inspired mirror selfie

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Prasen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications