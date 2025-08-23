Clark Hunt's daughter Gracie Hunt serves all-red fashion goals with BF Derek Green at Chiefs vs. Bears preseason game

Clark Hunt’s daughter Gracie Hunt cheered for the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday for their last preseason game with her boyfriend, Derek Green. The Chiefs faced off against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, their home ground.Gracie shared some glimpses from the preseason clash on Instagram in a carousel post.“It’s a field of dreams 💫 Kansas City—there’s no place like home 🥹🏈❤️💛,” Gracie wrote in the caption.In one of the pictures, Gracie posed with Derek. The Chiefs heiress was dressed in a stylish two-piece set in a bold shade of red. Gracie wore a sleeveless, cropped button-up vest paired with matching high-waisted, tailored shorts.She accessorized with a white structured handbag, layered bracelets, a wristwatch, and a delicate necklace. The Chiefs heiress completed the outfit with chic white sandals with a chunky heel.On the other hand, Green was dressed in a classic and sporty look. He wore a white short-sleeve polo shirt, dark navy trousers, and white sneakers. Have a look: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Bears edged out the Chiefs in the preseason battle, winning 29-27 in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter.Also read: Chiefs owner’ daughter Gracie Hunt drops 2-word reaction on Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” album coverGracie Hunt reveals love story with Derek Green in exclusive interviewGracie Hunt, who won the Miss Kansas USA title in 2021, gave an exclusive interview to PEOPLE this Wednesday, where she opened up about her relationship with Derek Green, the son of former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green.&quot;Derek and I have known each other our whole lives. We would actually play together as babies during the Chiefs' Christmas parties every year, and then we reconnected as adults in 2017 and met on the sidelines pregame. We reconnected in early March and have been inseparable ever since,&quot; Gracie stated.The couple first met at Arrowhead Stadium, and their friendship became romantic. Lamar Hunt's granddaughter also discussed spending the offseason focusing on faith, family, and friends while exploring new business opportunities.She added that being in nature helps her reset and recharge before the new season begins.Also read: Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt drops 4-word message showing off cowgirl-inspired mirror selfie