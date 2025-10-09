Clark Hunt’s daughter Gracie Hunt shimmers in black miniskirt at Chiefs Style Lounge

Kansas City Chiefs CEO, Clark Hunt's daughter, Gracie Hunt attended an annual event hosted by the organization. On Wednesday night, the 14th annual Chiefs Style Lounge fashion show took place at Arrowhead Stadium. Gracie Hunt shared a video on Instagram from her walk down the red carpet at the event. The dress code for the Chies Style Lounge was listed as &quot;Chiefs chic&quot; so she wore a shimmering black mini skirt that she paired with a red Kansas City Chiefs sweatshirt.&quot;Who else is ready for the #ChiefsStyleLounge 🙋🏼‍♀️❤️‍🔥💃🏼&quot; Hunt captioned the Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlong with a Chiefs inspired fashion show, attendees had the opportunity to shop from local vendors and enjoy food and beverages. The Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders were also in attendance at the event. Gracie Hunt showed off all-red look for Chiefs MNF showdownKansas City Chiefs heiress, Gracie Hunt, gives her over 590,000 followers on Instagram a glimpse of gameday each week. On Monday night, the 26-year-old gave a look at the primetime matchup on the road in Jacksonville. For the Week 5 matchup, Gracie wore a two-piece all red look. A red tank top along with a matching, ankle length skirt and red heels. The social media influencer's boyfriend, Derek Green was spotted in one of the photos in the Instagram post. The couple began dating earlier this year and he has been attending Chiefs games with her. &quot;Duel in Duval on Monday Night Football ⚔️❤️‍🔥🏈&quot; Hunt wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGracie's mother, Tavia Hunt posed for a selfie with her oldest daughter on the sidelines at EverBank Stadium. Along with a video of pregame warmups and her time on the sidelines ahead of the game. She also shared the weekly gameday prayer that her family has before the Kansas City Chiefs take the field. The Kansas City Chiefs were edged out 31-28 by the Jacksonville Jaguars in a close game that was decided in the final minute of regulation. The Kansas City Chiefs, who have appeared in the last three Super Bowls, have struggled through the first five weeks of the season. Kansas City is currently 2-3 and one game behind the AFC West leading Chargers and Broncos who are 3-2.