  Clark Hunt's daughter Gracie Hunt turned heads donning Chiefs' red for MNF clash vs. Jaguars

Clark Hunt's daughter Gracie Hunt turned heads donning Chiefs' red for MNF clash vs. Jaguars

By Prasen
Modified Oct 07, 2025 23:26 GMT
MAXIM Saints &amp; Sinners Big Game Party - Source: Getty
Clark Hunt's daughter Gracie Hunt turned heads donning Chiefs' red - Source: Getty

Chiefs' heiress Gracie Hunt attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Monday Night Football game. Postgame, Gracie gave her Instagram followers a closer look at her outfit and on-field moments by sharing a carousel post.

“Duel in Duval on Monday Night Football ⚔️❤️‍🔥🏈,” Gracie wrote in the caption.

One of the snaps featured Gracie with her boyfriend, Derek Green. The Chiefs' owner's daughter was dressed in a sleeveless, red, halter-neck gown featuring a subtle, textured pattern and a flattering side cut-out. She paired it with matching red platform heels and a small red clutch bag. The 26-year-old accessorized the look with a gold bracelet, a watch, and small drop earrings.

On the other hand, Green wore a light grey blazer over a light blue button-up shirt, paired with black trousers and black dress shoes. Have a look:

The night, however, didn’t end in the Chiefs' favor. The Jaguars, led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, recorded a thrilling 31-28 victory at EverBank Stadium.

Gracie Hunt shares settling into her new home amid other life updates

On October 1, the eldest daughter of Clark and Tavia Hunt revealed settling into a new home while managing a hectic month filled with travel, work commitments, and cheering for the Kansas City. Gracie, winner of the Miss Kansas USA beauty Pageant in 2021, posted a carousel post on IG and dropped a heartfelt message:

“A September to remember 📸✈️🌎❤️ Between moving, a game in Brazil, work, and endless weeks of travel and packing, life has been full and busy. But being busy is both a blessing and a choice — and I’m so grateful for it all. Most of all, I’m thankful for the incredible people I get to work with, share life with, and for this beautiful community that makes the journey so meaningful 🫶🏼,” Gracie wrote in the caption.
In one of the pictures of the September photo dump, Gracie Hunt and Derek Green were walking hand in hand, both dressed in chic and coordinated outfits.

Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Edited by Prasen
bell-icon Manage notifications