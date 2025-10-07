Clark Hunt's daughter Gracie Hunt turned heads donning Chiefs' red for MNF clash vs. Jaguars

Chiefs' heiress Gracie Hunt attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Monday Night Football game. Postgame, Gracie gave her Instagram followers a closer look at her outfit and on-field moments by sharing a carousel post.“Duel in Duval on Monday Night Football ⚔️❤️‍🔥🏈,” Gracie wrote in the caption.One of the snaps featured Gracie with her boyfriend, Derek Green. The Chiefs' owner's daughter was dressed in a sleeveless, red, halter-neck gown featuring a subtle, textured pattern and a flattering side cut-out. She paired it with matching red platform heels and a small red clutch bag. The 26-year-old accessorized the look with a gold bracelet, a watch, and small drop earrings.On the other hand, Green wore a light grey blazer over a light blue button-up shirt, paired with black trousers and black dress shoes. Have a look: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe night, however, didn’t end in the Chiefs' favor. The Jaguars, led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, recorded a thrilling 31-28 victory at EverBank Stadium.Also read: Gracie Hunt shares glimpse of wholesome memories from family trip to Brazil following Chiefs' 27-21 loss to ChargersGracie Hunt shares settling into her new home amid other life updatesOn October 1, the eldest daughter of Clark and Tavia Hunt revealed settling into a new home while managing a hectic month filled with travel, work commitments, and cheering for the Kansas City. Gracie, winner of the Miss Kansas USA beauty Pageant in 2021, posted a carousel post on IG and dropped a heartfelt message:“A September to remember 📸✈️🌎❤️ Between moving, a game in Brazil, work, and endless weeks of travel and packing, life has been full and busy. But being busy is both a blessing and a choice — and I’m so grateful for it all. Most of all, I’m thankful for the incredible people I get to work with, share life with, and for this beautiful community that makes the journey so meaningful 🫶🏼,” Gracie wrote in the caption.In one of the pictures of the September photo dump, Gracie Hunt and Derek Green were walking hand in hand, both dressed in chic and coordinated outfits. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso read: Clark Hunt's daughter Gracie Hunt serves all-red fashion goals with BF Derek Green at Chiefs vs. Bears preseason game