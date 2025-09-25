Clark Hunt's ex-Miss USA daughter Gracie Hunt shows off lemon yellow co-ord set in latest IG mirror selfie [PIC]

Gracie Hunt often shares her game-day looks and some sneak peeks from Kansas City Chiefs game days, but on Wednesday, she posted a mirror selfie on Instagram to her 598,000 followers. In the picture, Gracie wore a lemon yellow dress set paired with white shoes.She accessorized the outfit with a white watch and minimal jewelry.“One of my favourite PJ sets,” the 26-year-old wrote in her caption.Gracie also tagged the &quot;Form&quot; brand, where she got the outfit, and shared the link for her followers. Have a look:Gracie Hunt shows off lemon yellow co-ord set in mirror selfie on Instagram [IG/@graciehunt]Later, Gracie shared another post featuring her boyfriend, Derek Green. In the picture, Gracie wore a short, fitted dress with an earthy-colored, textured animal print and carried a black handbag. She completed the look with strappy black heels. Derek was dressed in a black outfit: a button-down shirt and matching trousers.Gracie Hunt shares picture with BF Derek Green on Instagram [IG/@graciehunt]Gracie discussed her relationship with Derek last month in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. She revealed that they first met as kids at Chiefs’ Christmas parties, reconnected in 2017, and started dating seriously in March this year.Also read: Clark Hunt’s daughter Gracie Hunt shares glimpse of wholesome memories from family trip to Brazil following Chiefs' 27-21 loss to ChargersGracie Hunt steals show in celestial dress while attending friend’s wedding with BF Derek GreenThe 2021 Miss Kansas USA winner gave her followers some wedding highlights on Instagram. The post featured Gracie and her boyfriend Green attending a friend's wedding.“The wedding files 💒 Congratulations to Mr. &amp; Mrs. Dunmire! 🎊 Love isn’t just something we celebrate at weddings—it’s something we practice every day. It reflects who God is, shows our faith through the way we treat one another, and points us back to the greatest act of love we’ll ever know: Christ’s sacrifice on the cross,” Gracie wrote.Gracie wore a backless halter dress with a graphic print featuring celestial motifs in black, pink, and white tones, paired with high-heeled sandals. While, Derek was styled in a light beige suit paired with a white shirt and a brown tie. See for yourself: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso read: Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia shows support to daughter Gracie Hunt as she makes romance with BF Derek Green official