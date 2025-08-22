Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia shows support to daughter Gracie Hunt as she makes romance with BF Derek Green official

On Thursday, Tavia Hunt, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, reposted an IG story to support her daughter, Gracie Hunt. Earlier this week, Gracie talked about her relationship with Derek Green in an interview with PEOPLE.PEOPLE shared a joint post on IG on Tuesday, sharing insights from the exclusive interview. Tavia reposted it and added heart emojis in the caption.“❤️❤️❤️.”Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia shows support to daughter Gracie as she makes romance with BF Derek Green official [IG/@taviahunt]The granddaughter of Lamar Hunt (who founded the Kansas City team) also shared about her offseason goals in the interview.&quot;Every off-season, my goal is really to focus on growing my faith, which is a grounding and inspiring part of my life. It's to make sure that I spend quality time with my family and friends and really cherish those meaningful connections,” Garcie said to PEOPLE.The Miss Kansas USA beauty Pageant winner in 2021 also revealed that her bond with Derek Green goes back to childhood, when they played together during the Chiefs’ Christmas parties. Years later, they reconnected on the sidelines at Arrowhead in 2017. Earlier this March, the two grew close again, and since then, their friendship has turned into a happy relationship.Also read: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shares rare glimpse into couple-trekking with BF Derek Green [PICS]Gracie Hunt shares moments from Chiefs Kickoff Luncheon 2025On Thursday, the 26-year-old shared glimpses from the annual Chiefs Kickoff Luncheon 2025 at the Loews Kansas City Hotel.“Kicking off the 2025 NFL Season at the annual Chiefs Kickoff Luncheon! 🥂🏈 It’s so wonderful to be reunited with our Chiefs family, friends, fans, sponsors and community partners to celebrate the onset of a new Chiefs chapter. The offseason sure was sweet, but my favorite season is definitely football season. ❤️💛,” Gracie wrote in the caption.In one of the pictures, Gracie posed with her mother, Tavia, and sister Ava Hunt. Gracie was dressed in a sleeveless cream-yellow midi dress with a structured neckline detail. Chief heiress paired the elegant look with strappy nude heels.On the other hand, Gracie's mother wore a sleeveless red lace knee-length dress. She completed her outfit with nude heels, a gold bracelet, and a small gold clutch. Ava was dressed in a chic strapless, bright red mini dress with a flared skirt, and wore metallic heels. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso read: Gracie Hunt shines in bold all-black leather outfit in Chiefs’ preseason loss vs. Seahawks