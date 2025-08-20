  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt opens up on meeting new BF Derek Green 1 month before breaking up with ex Cody Keith

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt opens up on meeting new BF Derek Green 1 month before breaking up with ex Cody Keith

By Shanu Singh
Published Aug 20, 2025 20:37 GMT
(image credits: getty, instagram/graciehunt)
(image credits: getty, instagram/graciehunt)

Almost a month after going Instagram official with boyfriend Derek Green, Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt's daughter, Gracie, gave her first statement about their romance. PEOPLE released an interview of Gracie on Wednesday where she spilled the beans on her relationship dynamics with former NFL player Trent Green's son.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to Gracie, she has been friends with Derek since her childhood, and they have a lot of memories from their time growing up. However, it wasn't until March that the two reunited. Their relationship started shortly after Gracie broke up with her ex-boyfriend, Cody Keith, in early April.

While the Chiefs heiress avoided talking about her breakup with Keith in the interview, she discussed her romance with Derek.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Derek and I have known each other our whole lives," Gracie said. "We would actually play together as babies during the Chiefs' Christmas parties every year, and then we reconnected as adults in 2017 and met on the sidelines pregame. We reconnected in early March and have been inseparable ever since."
Ad

Gracie opened up about her relationship with Derek less than a week after posting pictures of her stylish all-black outfit for the Chiefs-Seahawks preseason clash.

Gracie Hunt talked about major goals she worked on during offseason

Gracie Hunt's offseason was exciting and filled with adventures, and she also spent time with her family and her boyfriend, Derek Green. Hunt had a dedicated approach that she followed, which consisted of goals she pursued. During the awith PEOPLE, Hunt talked about those goals in detail.

Ad
"It's exploring business opportunities that give me a fresh perspective and can really help me prepare for the future," Hunt said on Wednesday. "The last objective of the off-season is to spend time in nature, to reset and recharge. That way, I'm ready to give my best in the upcoming season."

Through the offseason, Hunt kept fans updated about her life events via her social media accounts. She enjoyed a vacation with Green in the hills in July and posted pictures from multiple dates. In one Instagram post, Hunt uploaded snaps of her cozy moments with Green from their dinner date at a steakhouse.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications