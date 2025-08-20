Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt opens up on meeting new BF Derek Green 1 month before breaking up with ex Cody Keith

Almost a month after going Instagram official with boyfriend Derek Green, Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt's daughter, Gracie, gave her first statement about their romance. PEOPLE released an interview of Gracie on Wednesday where she spilled the beans on her relationship dynamics with former NFL player Trent Green's son. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to Gracie, she has been friends with Derek since her childhood, and they have a lot of memories from their time growing up. However, it wasn't until March that the two reunited. Their relationship started shortly after Gracie broke up with her ex-boyfriend, Cody Keith, in early April.While the Chiefs heiress avoided talking about her breakup with Keith in the interview, she discussed her romance with Derek.&quot;Derek and I have known each other our whole lives,&quot; Gracie said. &quot;We would actually play together as babies during the Chiefs' Christmas parties every year, and then we reconnected as adults in 2017 and met on the sidelines pregame. We reconnected in early March and have been inseparable ever since.&quot;Gracie opened up about her relationship with Derek less than a week after posting pictures of her stylish all-black outfit for the Chiefs-Seahawks preseason clash.Gracie Hunt talked about major goals she worked on during offseasonGracie Hunt's offseason was exciting and filled with adventures, and she also spent time with her family and her boyfriend, Derek Green. Hunt had a dedicated approach that she followed, which consisted of goals she pursued. During the awith PEOPLE, Hunt talked about those goals in detail.&quot;It's exploring business opportunities that give me a fresh perspective and can really help me prepare for the future,&quot; Hunt said on Wednesday. &quot;The last objective of the off-season is to spend time in nature, to reset and recharge. That way, I'm ready to give my best in the upcoming season.&quot;Through the offseason, Hunt kept fans updated about her life events via her social media accounts. She enjoyed a vacation with Green in the hills in July and posted pictures from multiple dates. In one Instagram post, Hunt uploaded snaps of her cozy moments with Green from their dinner date at a steakhouse.