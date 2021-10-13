Clay Travis defends Jon Gruden, says the rappers NFL hires more offensive than HC's emails

In the wake of the controversy surrounding former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden, several players, fans, and pundits have taken to the airwaves and social media to condemn Gruden for his emails back, which displayed racist, homophobic, and misogynistic views.

However, American political commentator and OutKick founder Clay Travis defended Gruden's actions on Twitter.

Clay Travis defends Jon Gruden

Those who may not know Clay Travis is known for causing a stir with his outlandish and controversial views.

Today, he condemned the NFL and called them hypocrites for "forcing" Gruden to resign. He argued that many of the rappers who will perform at halftime of the NFL's Super Bowl have lyrics that are at least equally, if not more, offensive.

Here's what Travis had to say on Twitter:

Clay Travis @ClayTravis Every rapper the NFL has performing at the Super Bowl has more offensive lyrics than Jon Gruden had in his emails. How does the NFL reconcile the difference in treatment? These are questions all sports media would be asking if they were real journalists. Every rapper the NFL has performing at the Super Bowl has more offensive lyrics than Jon Gruden had in his emails. How does the NFL reconcile the difference in treatment? These are questions all sports media would be asking if they were real journalists.

“Every rapper the NFL has performing at the Super Bowl has more offensive lyrics than Jon Gruden had in his emails. How does the NFL reconcile the difference in treatment? These are questions all sports media would be asking if they were real journalists.”

Travis was not done. He added:

“I have no problem with rap lyrics, by the way, just like I have no problem with Dave Chappelles’s comedy routines. If you don’t like something, don’t watch or listen yourself. But canceling performers you don’t like is the antithesis of America’s marketplace of ideas.”

The rappers that Travis is referring to are likely Andre Young and Calvin Broadus, Jr., who are better known by their stage names of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. The two, along with rappers Eminem and Kendrick Lamar and singer Mary J. Blige, have all been tabbed to perform at halftime of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022.

Travis Clay is no stranger to controversy

In 2016, he criticized Vanderbilt University, his alma mater, for removing the word "Confederate" from one of its historic halls.

In 2020, Travis received backlash over downplaying the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, calling it "overrated," and making assertions that it is much less severe than the typical seasonal flu.

