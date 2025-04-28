"Cleveland really should bring him back": NFL fans react as Elijah Moore visits Bills after hitting free agency

The Buffalo Bills are hosting free agent wide receiver Elijah Moore in for a visit after Buffalo only drafted one receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Moore is surprisingly still on the open market after he had a productive season with the Browns. Moore had a career-high 61 catches and is still just 25.

After it was reported that Moore was visiting the Bills, NFL fans liked the idea of him signing in Buffalo.

"That would be a sneaky good add for the Bills. Under the radar WR with pretty decent upside," a fan wrote.

"Please sign him," a fan added.

Other fans, however, think Cleveland would be wise to bring him back.

"Cleveland really should bring him back," a fan wrote.

"They invited 7 WRs to the tryouts, drafted basically 0 (except one wildcard dart throw in the 7th), so they thought they all sucked at this point of the draft, getting a free agent makes a lot of sense," a fan wrote.

Moore would add another weapon to the Bills' offense and help replace the void of Amari Cooper, who's still a free agent, and Mack Hollins.

"Bills fans mostly upset a speed guy wasnt drafted. This makes sense," a fan wrote.

"4.3 speed and is versatile, could be beneficial," a fan added.

Moore recorded 61 receptions for 538 yards and 1 touchdown. He was drafted in the second round in 2021 and spent his first two years with the New York Jets after spending the last two with the Browns.

Bills GM defends wide receiver room

Buffalo doesn't have a true star receiver, but that was the case last season, and the Bills' offense didn't skip a beat.

However, after only drafting one receiver with their final pick, one radio host in Buffalo was critical of general manager Brandon Beane and the offense. Yet, Beane began his segment on the station by going at the radio host and defending his receiver room.

"Well you guys were bitching in 2018 about Josh Allen, you guys wanted Josh Rosen, and now you guys are b—ing that we don't have a receiver. I don't get it. We just scored 30 points in a row for eight straight games," Beane said WGR550 on Monday morning on the Jeremy and Joe Show. "A year ago, I get you guys asking why we didn't have receivers, but I don't understand it now. You just saw us lead the league in points, when you add all the postseason.

Beane continued:

"No one scored more points than the Buffalo Bills, including the Super Bowl champions. So, you just saw us do it without Stefon Diggs. How is this group not better than last year's group? Our job is to score points and win games. Where do we need to get better? Defense, and we did that," Beane added. "So I get it, you gotta have a show, and you gotta have something to b—h about, but bitching about wide receiver is one of the dumbest arguments I've heard."

Buffalo's receiver group currently features Khalil Sharki, Keon Coleman, Josh Palmer, Curtis Samuel, and Laviska Sheanult Jr., as well as depth options like Jalen Virgil, KJ Hamler, Tyrell Shavers, and seventh-round pick Kaden Prather.

