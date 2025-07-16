Time is running out to resolve the off-field matters for Jordan Addison.

The Minnesota Vikings’ wide receiver had his DUI case delayed until Thursday, July 17.

“Whatever it is, the clock is ticking on the question of whether Addison can get this resolved before he’s due to show up at training camp in Minnesota. Now is the time to get this thing resolved,” said NFL insider Mike Florio on Pro Football Talk Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Superior County Court calls it a:

“Pretrial hearing.”

It’s unclear whether it’s a matter that can be quickly settled with a fine to pay or just the beginning of proceedings before a trial starts.

This all stems from an incident involving Addison on July 12, 2024, when he was arrested near the Los Angeles Airport for suspicion of driving under the influence. He was asleep when arrested. A couple of weeks later, he was charged with two misdemeanours, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol content over California’s legal limit of 0.08.

“The lingering employment problem for Addison continues to be this: any outcome that suggests responsibility will trigger a baseline suspension of three games without pay,” said Florio.

If Jordan Addison is found guilty of the charges he’s facing, he could be hit with a suspension of at least three games.

The former All-American caught 63 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns in his sophomore campaign with Minnesota in 2024, while posting a career-high 13.9 yards-per-catch.

Jordan Addison’s future in Minnesota

While Jordan Addison’s status heading into his third season is uncertain, given his current legal issues, how long he’ll be a Viking is also a hot topic. The 23-year-old is the unquestioned #2 receiver on the team after Justin Jefferson.

Addison signed a four-year deal in May 2023 with a fifth-year option. At the same time, a new agreement for New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson may leave The Viking Age to wonder what the future holds for Addison.

Both players have put up comparable numbers statistically, with Wilson posting three 1,000-yard campaigns and Addison just under that mark in his two seasons. Wilson made a combined 14 touchdown catches in his three seasons, while Addison had 19 in two years.

Being a number two receiver instead of Wilson, who is the number one, may be the difference in salary between these two, with Wilson’s new deal being for four years and $140 million.

