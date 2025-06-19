Cole Kmet and Emily Jarosz’s stunning wedding photos surface on Instagram 11 days after couple gets hitched [In Pics]

It has been 11 days since Bears' star Cole Kmet got married to Emily Jarosz in a wedding ceremony in Chicago. However, it wasn't until Wednesday that Jarosz shared pictures from her wedding day on Instagram.

Kmet and Jarosz hired 'Every Collective' wedding photographer to document their wedding, which later shared a joint Instagram post with Jarosz. The post included different pictures from Emily's big day with her husband, Cole Kmet, along with a caption that featured a detailed description of the ceremony.

In the first slide, Kmet and his wife, Emily, are holding hands while walking outside the church and being cheered by groomsmen and bridesmaids. There were also pictures of the couple's wedding outfits, photos of Emily with her bridesmaids, snaps of the decorations and other memorable moments from their big day.

"Their wedding day was a seamless blend of grace and celebration. With soft greens and elegant blues, overflowing hydrangeas, and sentimental touches at every turn, it was timeless in design and deeply personal in feeling," the wedding photographer wrote in the caption of the post.

Cole Kmet and Emily Jarosz got married less than a year after getting engaged in July 2024. On their special day, the two were surrounded by their loved ones, including many NFL players like Packers defensive end Lukas Van Ness, who's also the boyfriend of Kmet's sister, Frankie. Apart from him, Caleb Williams, Brock Wright and many more players were spotted attending the reception.

Emily Jarosz penned down a wholesome birthday tribute for her husband, Cole Kmet

Three months before getting married to Cole Kmet, Emily Jarosz celebrated the 26th birthday of the Bears' tight end with a special tribute. Jarosz penned down an emotional note forKmet via an Instagram post, which was also attached with a handful of throwback pictures with him.

"Happy birthday to my ride or die!! The most hardworking, goofy, and loving person, I’m blessed to share life with you. Let’s grow old together!!!" Emily wrote.

The first slide featured a picture of the couple from a baseball game, followed by a postgame photo from inside a football stadium and a snap of the tight end inside a helicopter.

The other slides included more pictures of the two from different moments of their dating days. After enjoying his honeymoon, Kmet would most likely be back to training as the offseason nears its conclusion.

