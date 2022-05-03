"That's where I think the rub is with Aaron Rodgers" - Colin Cowherd highlights where Packers went wrong with 2022 NFL Draft

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spent his offseason here, there, and everywhere while pounding the table for change. After a disappointing offseason, some fans and analysts are expecting a reaction from Rodgers.

Thus far, the quarterback has been quiet. However, many think there is frustration brewing under the surface, including regular critic Colin Cowherd.

Speaking on the Herd with Colin Cowherd, the show host pointed out the difference between their drafting choices in 2022 and what their quarterback wants. In his opinion, the quarterback is wanting to win now at any cost, whereas the Packers are looking to win now and win later.

This doesn't help Rodgers as he approaches the end of his long career. Here's how the show host put it:

“I'm often critical of Aaron Rodgers, but the one thing I'll defend him on is that the Packers draft well. But their drafts always feel like to me their developmental drafts and Aaron is saying, 'Hey, get me players now.' You know, I'm 38 years old."

Andrew Brandt @AndrewBrandt Top 5 2022 Cash Compensation:

1. Matt Stafford: $61.5 million

2. Josh Allen: $46.9 million

3. Deshaun Watson: $46 million

4. Aaron Rodgers: $42 million

5. Kirk Cousins $40 million

He continued, reiterating his point:

"I love the Georgia pick. He'll play immediately... Georgia's defense was insane. But then the rest of the draft had a little developmental feel to it. Maybe I'm wrong on that. Even the wide receiver pick could be terrific. But he feels more like a developmental receiver. And that's where I think the rub is with Aaron.”

Aaron Rodgers: stuck in the middle

Carolina Panthers v Green Bay Packers

At 38 years old, the veteran quarterback's long-term future is uncertain. He could retire at the end of any season, but then might stay on for several more years. In December, the league MVP will be 39 years old.

That's not to say his best days are behind him. Most agree that Rodgers can defeat any team on any given Sunday. In 2020, the may have had the best season of his career. He completed 70.7% of his throws for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Last season, he threw for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. Green Bay were dominant in the regular season, finishing with a 13-4 record. After securing the top seed in the NFC, the Packers fell to a 13-10 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49er.

It is hard to imagine a player performing at this level suddenly walking, but Rodgers is not your average player. A major criticism of the quarterback is his inability to win a second Super Bowl. Since winning the big game in 2010, he has not played in another, despite four NFC championship game appearances since the Super Bowl victory.

It looks like the superstar is hoping to win one more before calling time on a tremendous career.

