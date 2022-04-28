"They're perfect for it" - Colin Cowherd reckons Aaron Rodgers and Kyrie Irving would be better off as boxers

Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, is widely regarded as one of the best players ever to grace the gridiron. There is evidence of this from four NFL MVP awards, and he is also the all-time leader in touchdown-to-interception ratio.

However, one thing that many believe about the All-Pro quarterback is the fact that he doesn't play well with others. FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd put Rodgers together with Kyrie Irving, guard for the NBA's Brooklyn Nets, and named the sport that he believes the 2021 NFL MVP and Irving would be an excellent fit for:

"Aaron Rodgers and Kyrie Irving should have been tennis stars [or] [in] UFC or boxers. They're [the] perfect for it. But sometimes you're just so gifted, and Kyrie and Aaron are in a specific job, that you make it work.

Cowherd then pointed out that Rodgers and Irving have their limitations regarding playoff success. He added that there are other players who in a team construct function better than the two:

"But there are limitations to playoff success for both Aaron and Kyrie because there are so many talented people in those respective professions. There are people that are as talented or more talented that work well in a team construct."

Both Rodgers and Irving have been known to be somewhat aloof and loners. But one thing that has not been misinterpreted is their ability to be one of the best players at their position in their respective sports.

Can Aaron Rodgers take the Packers to the Super Bowl next season without Davante Adams?

Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers

For the first time since being drafted in 2014 out of Fresno State University, wide receiver Davante Adams will not be with the Green Bay Packers as the team enters the 2022 NFL season.

In March, the receiver was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for several draft picks. Adams is widely regarded as the best receiver in football and was selected to the All-Pro team in 2020 and 2021.

How can the Packers help Rodgers, their star quarterback, take the team to the next level with his primary weapon now catching passes for the silver and black?

The answer to that question may begin tonight, which marks the start of the 2022 NFL Draft. To get Green Bay back to the Super Bowl to fight for the Lombardi Trophy, Rodgers will likely need a No. 1 option to replace Davante Adams.

The team has the 22nd draft pick, and there are rumors that they may move up to take receiver Jameson Williams out of the University of Alabama.

Williams suffered a torn ACL in the national championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs. He is on the road to recovery and was heavily regarded as perhaps the best receiver in the draft (pre-injury).

The Packers have also been rumored to be moving up to select John Metchie, receiver and former teammate of Williams at the University of Alabama.

Whether or not Green Bay move up, look for the team to make moves to give their Hall of Fame quarterback a top option at receiver.

Edited by Piyush Bisht