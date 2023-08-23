NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe continues to make moves. After Sharpe parted ways with Fox Sports, leaving Undisputed in June, many questioned his next move.

Last week, the New York Post reported that Sharpe will join ESPN and co-host First Take with Stephen A. Smith on Mondays and Tuesdays. This morning (Aug. 23), Sharpe announced another move that he will be making in the sports media world.

Sharpe has agreed to join forces with Colin Cowherd and The Volume. He will bring his podcast, Club Shay Shay, to the platform founded by Cowherd. Sharpe announced the news:

"I have great news for you. We're in business together bro. I've decided to bring Club Shay Shay over and partner with you [Cowherd]. When we first started, you said, 'hey, give me an opportunity, hear what everyone else has to say,' and I listened to everybody, but I felt The Volume was the best place for me."

Cowherd was ecstatic by the business move Sharpe made. He responded by comparing the acquisition of Sharpe to how the Denver Broncos acquired Peyton Manning late into his career.

"I feel like I landed Peyton Manning in Denver. The commitment I watched you make as a former pro athlete who's got his money, who's got his legacy. To get up at four in the morning, I'd come in on the elevator to see a great pro athlete commit to the process of the grind. And that's what this is, it is a grind."

Shannon Sharpe will now work with Stephen A. Smith after working with Skip Bayless

Shannon Sharpe during SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 1

Shannon Sharpe has made a great career in the sports media world after his NFL career.

Sharpe was a commentator for CBS Sports, has hosted for Sirius NFL radio and blew up when he was the co-host of Undisputed with Skip Bayless.

He worked with Bayless on Undisputed since September 2016 and had a good tenure with Fox Sports and Bayless.

Now, Sharpe will join ESPN and work with Stephen A. Smith, who used to host First Take in the past with Bayless.

Sharpe will go from debating and arguing Bayless to Smith. Many fans are anticipating their heated debates on TV.

