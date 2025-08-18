Colin Cowherd backtracks on Caleb Williams 3 weeks after warning Bears QB over his future in NFL

NFL analyst Colin Cowherd has had a change of heart regarding Caleb Williams after his Sunday's performance against the Buffalo Bills.The quarterback played two series in the first half, completing 6 of 10 passes attempted for 107 yards as the Bears took an early first-quarter lead, thanks to a 36-yard TD pass to Olamide Zaccheus.Cowherd reacted to Williams' touchdown pass against the Bills.&quot;Is there stormy weather over Soldier Field or was that just a lightning bolt that came from Caleb Williams arm. #TDPass,&quot; Cowhered tweeted.Colin Cowherd @colincowherdLINKIs there stormy weather over Soldier Field or was that just a lightning bolt that came from Caleb Williams arm. #TDPassWhen the Bears acquired Williams with the first pick last year, Cowherd initially believed Williams would be a &quot;generational talent&quot; in the league.Unfortunately, the 2022 Heisman winner couldn't live up to those expectations in the 2024 season. The Bears finished with a disappointing 5-12 under Williams and ex-head coach Matt Eberflus before bringing in Ben Johnson in January.Three weeks ago, Colin Cowherd had expressed concerns about Williams' future with the Chicago Bears. He mocked the &quot;generational talent&quot; label on the quarterback following Williams' training-camp performance.&quot;Three days in a row, it's gotten a little bumpy for Caleb Williams,&quot; Cowherd said.&quot;I hear people say this, you can't take a lot from camp. Eh, you can see red flags. ... Disastrous first dates rarely become great 30-year marriages. ... So Caleb Williams was sold as a generational talent. We were all hoping it would be this generation. Like how long do you want us to last and wait?&quot;Former NFL star praises Caleb Williams' performance against the Buffalo BillsCaleb Williams and Co. secured a dominating 38-0 victory over the Bills on Sunday, marking Ben Johnson's first win with the team after ending last week in a tie with the Dolphins.Former NFL star Chad Johnson was impressed with the Bears' performance, especially with Williams' production. He heaped praise on the second-year quarterback for his contribution on the field.&quot;Got damn the Bears look good, Caleb Williams set the tone &amp; the momentum has carried through the whole first hald with the 2's &amp; 3's,&quot; Johnson tweeted.Chad Johnson @ochocincoLINKGot damn the Bears look good, Caleb Williams set the tone &amp;amp;amp; the momentum has carried through the whole first half w/ the 2’s &amp;amp;amp; 3’s. 🏈The Bears take on the Kansas City Chiefs in their final preseason game next week. Can they make a run to the playoffs this upcoming season?