Colin Cowherd backtracks on Caleb Williams 3 weeks after warning Bears QB over his future in NFL

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 18, 2025 03:32 GMT
Williams and Cowherd (Credits: SK Library)
NFL analyst Colin Cowherd has had a change of heart regarding Caleb Williams after his Sunday's performance against the Buffalo Bills.

The quarterback played two series in the first half, completing 6 of 10 passes attempted for 107 yards as the Bears took an early first-quarter lead, thanks to a 36-yard TD pass to Olamide Zaccheus.

Cowherd reacted to Williams' touchdown pass against the Bills.

"Is there stormy weather over Soldier Field or was that just a lightning bolt that came from Caleb Williams arm. #TDPass," Cowhered tweeted.
When the Bears acquired Williams with the first pick last year, Cowherd initially believed Williams would be a "generational talent" in the league.

Unfortunately, the 2022 Heisman winner couldn't live up to those expectations in the 2024 season. The Bears finished with a disappointing 5-12 under Williams and ex-head coach Matt Eberflus before bringing in Ben Johnson in January.

Three weeks ago, Colin Cowherd had expressed concerns about Williams' future with the Chicago Bears. He mocked the "generational talent" label on the quarterback following Williams' training-camp performance.

"Three days in a row, it's gotten a little bumpy for Caleb Williams," Cowherd said.
"I hear people say this, you can't take a lot from camp. Eh, you can see red flags. ... Disastrous first dates rarely become great 30-year marriages. ... So Caleb Williams was sold as a generational talent. We were all hoping it would be this generation. Like how long do you want us to last and wait?"
Former NFL star praises Caleb Williams' performance against the Buffalo Bills

Caleb Williams and Co. secured a dominating 38-0 victory over the Bills on Sunday, marking Ben Johnson's first win with the team after ending last week in a tie with the Dolphins.

Former NFL star Chad Johnson was impressed with the Bears' performance, especially with Williams' production. He heaped praise on the second-year quarterback for his contribution on the field.

"Got damn the Bears look good, Caleb Williams set the tone & the momentum has carried through the whole first hald with the 2's & 3's," Johnson tweeted.

The Bears take on the Kansas City Chiefs in their final preseason game next week. Can they make a run to the playoffs this upcoming season?

