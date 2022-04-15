Colin Cowherd states Baker Mayfield's personality is very similar to a comedian

Baker Mayfield has had a tough eight months. From having Super Bowl hopes to getting replaced, the quarterback has run the gamut with the Cleveland Browns.

In response to the changes, the quarterback has been open about his future and the mental toll of the ordeal, as well as his feelings about the Browns.

One radio show host made an interesting comparison. Speaking on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Colin Cowherd likened Baker Mayfield's demeanor to that of a comedian. Here's how he drew the comparison:

"Baker's personality is much more comedian, surfer artist, highly emotional, let her rip. That, of course, is a big advantage in surfing or a comedian. You lean into your talent, don't overthink it, and just let it go. But the Russell Wilsons, the Peyton Mannings, the Tom Bradys, they understand, being a franchise quarterback, everything has to be planned."

In other words, going into the game and pre-snap, the best quarterbacks know what they're going to do. They queue up their moves and execute. In Cowherd's eyes, Mayfield improvises and experiments as the play happens, which gets him into trouble. He continued by saying:

"It's not a let her rip position. Jay Cutler, Cam Newton, Baker Mayfield sort of let her rip personalities. Don't think before they speak, often way too casual. It's one of my knocks on Drew Lock. The now Seahawk quarterback. I don't need to know."

Baker Mayfield's problem

Baker Mayfield

As a rookie in 2018, the Browns' new quarterback was lauded for his work in driving the team above its record-level struggles. At the end of his first season, he added half a dozen wins to the team's record over the previous season.

He also posted a nearly 2:1 touchdown-interception ratio. In 2018, the quarterback threw for 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Baker Mayfield on the @ynk_podcast : “I feel disrespected — 100%. Because I was told one thing and they completely did another. That’s what I’m in the middle of right now. I've had 4 different head coaches in four years. A bunch of different coordinators." Baker Mayfield on the @ynk_podcast: “I feel disrespected — 100%. Because I was told one thing and they completely did another. That’s what I’m in the middle of right now. I've had 4 different head coaches in four years. A bunch of different coordinators." https://t.co/Eok9peq7Vc

However, the problem began in 2019, when the quarterback took a step back, throwing 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. In 2020, he bounced back, having his best season yet. The team made the playoffs and he threw for 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Unfortunately, in 2021, the quarterback once again regressed, throwing for just 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. At this point, the stat sheet shows that the quarterback can be successful, but has trouble staying as humble and committed when things are going well.

In 2018, he had a good year. In 2019, he had a tough year. In 2020, Mayfield again enjoyed a good year but, in 2021, he took a step back once again. The team thought they needed more consistency at the quarterback position. Hence, the appetite for Deshaun Watson, who has been more consistent in his production.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat