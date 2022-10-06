"Tom Brady's going, honey, I'm still getting magazine covers” – Colin Cowherd on why Buccaneers QB is still committed to football amid rift with Gisele Bundchen

Recent reports have emerged that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are approaching a possible divorce.

The situation between them got tense after Brady returned from his short-lived retirement to suit up one (possibly last) more time in pursuit of an eighth Super Bowl ring.

Throughout the offseason, there were rumors that Gisele was not happy with Brady spending time away from family to play football.

Those rumors have only swelled since, and it now appears the power couple are approaching a split.

On his podcast this week, Colin Cowherd talked about why he thinks that Tom Brady, at the age of 45, is still determined to play football despite having a rift with his wife due to the sport.

Cowherd said he believes the competition around the Buccaneers QB in the league has made Brady believe that he still has a chance of winning more Super Bowls.

Here's what Cowherd had to say:

"I also think what makes it tougher, Tom is generally realistic about his career. Look at the NFC right now. He looks around the NFC and says the best team may be led by Jimmy Garoppolo. Or led by Jalen Hurts. He's thinking, that's who I'm going to end up against in the NFC Championship."

Colin Cowherd believes that playing in the NFC instead of the AFC has given Brady a fair shot at reaching the Super Bowl this season.

Cowherd added:

"So one of the givens - Allen, Lamar, Herbert, Burrow, Mahomes. He was looking around thinking, Jalen Hurts is a kid. You've never been in a game like that. Garoppolo was my backup. So, like, I get it. The NFC right now, I mean, Aaron Rodgers, you think Tom Brady fears that team? They almost took them to overtime."

"So, I think Brady's looking around going, honey, I'm still getting magazine covers. I still want to play. I'm still great. I think it's harder than we imagined."

The NFC has certainly gotten weaker, it would seem, and Brady's team could very well get to their second Super Bowl in three years if the offense starts clicking.

Moreover, Tom Brady isn't quite declining, and he's still a better quarterback than nearly every other quarterback in the league, barring a few, at the age of 45.

As stated by Colin Cowherd, this could certainly be a major reason why Tom Brady isn't stepping away from the game just yet.

Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers heavily impacted by injuries

Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Following a disappointing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, the Buccaneers are now 2-2 to start the season.

The caveat here is that their roster has been heavily compromised due to injuries to star players, especially on the offensive end.

Starting center Ryan Jensen was hurt in the buildup to the season and is expected to miss the season. Further injuries to Julio Jones and Chris Godwin, and the suspension of Mike Evans has made life difficult for Tom Brady.

Their receivers are getting back to health, and with a relatively easier run of fixtures ahead, the Buccaneers can get back on track and continue their march towards another Super Bowl appearance.

If Brady can put off-field concerns behind him along the way, Tampa Bay could very well be a force to reckon with over the course of the season.

