  • Colin Cowherd calls out Jerry Jones for destroying Cowboys' culture as Dak Prescott's contract extension stands still

Colin Cowherd calls out Jerry Jones for destroying Cowboys' culture as Dak Prescott's contract extension stands still

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified Jun 05, 2024 19:46 GMT
Jerry Jones in the crosshair of Colin Cowherd
Jerry Jones in the crosshair of Colin Cowherd

Dak Prescott is once again in limbo over his contract extension as the quarterback begins what could be his last season with the Dallas Cowboys in September. Meanwhile, NFL analyst Colin Cowherd is fed up with the constant contract drama in Dallas and targeted owner Jerry Jones for the ordeal.

The Cowboys have decisions to make about re-signing not only Prescott but also wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and linebacker Micah Parsons. On his Fox show, "The Herd," Cowherd took on the issue of the constant money demands by the Cowboys players and linked it to Jones's leadership.

“Twenty years the Patriots dominated this league. I never heard about money," Cowherd said. "It's all I hear about with Dallas.”
also-read-trending Trending
“But when your owner wants to have the coolest stadium and the nicest yacht and the biggest, most brash facilities and be called America's Team, players feed off it.”

While CeeDee Lamb had requested to be the highest-paid non-QB player in the league, Parsons is seeking the same for himself. Cowherd compared the mentality of the Dallas players stemming from the luxurious attitude of the owner. Cowherd further said:

“The Packers and the Steelers in the NFL are old money," Cowherd said. "The Cowboys should be, but Jerry's got to put those ostrich boots on the table and flash it. And this is the downside to it.
“It's the trickle-down economics of the Cowboys. A linebacker wants to be the highest-paid. Wide receiver: ‘Give me the money’. I feel like I've been in an eight-year cycle of Dak Prescott contract talks.”

However, the Cowboys have not yet re-signed all three players while the market keeps going up. They might end up paying premiums for their players.

Dak Prescott is in a different league

While his teammates are constantly in the news for wanting to be paid more money, the 30-year-old has been singing a different tune despite this being the last year on his $160,000,000 contract.

“I don't play for money," Prescott said during OTAs a couple of weeks ago. "Never have. Never cared for it, to be honest with you, yeah. Would give it up just to play this game.”

The Cowboys start their season by welcoming the Chicago Bears on Sept. 9. However, their fans may hope the contract issues are sorted by then.

