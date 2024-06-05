  • NFL
  • Micah Parsons expects to reset the non-QB market by securing a deal worth more than Justin Jefferson's contract

Micah Parsons expects to reset the non-QB market by securing a deal worth more than Justin Jefferson's contract

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified Jun 05, 2024 13:56 GMT
Micah Parsons wants more than Justin Jefferson
Micah Parsons wants more than Justin Jefferson

Micah Parsons has been a solid rock in the defensive line for the Dallas Cowboys. The linebacker has won the hearts of fans and terrorized opposition defenses. As such, Parsons is looking to get his dues paid by becoming the highest-earning non-QB in the NFL.

The Cowboys drafted Parsons in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $17 million. Earlier this year, the Cowboys exercised their fifth-year option on Parsons' contract, taking his 2024 earnings to around $21.3 million.

However, the three-time Pro Bowler’s eyes are on a contract in the ballpark of Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson’s new deal. Justin Jefferson signed a mammoth contract worth $140 million this week, with a yearly salary of $35 million. It made him the highest-paid non-QB in the history of the league.

also-read-trending Trending

Parsons made it clear that he is willing to wait. Speaking about the NFL contract market with The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the 25-year-old stated:

“This market is going to just jump up and the cap goes up again next year. They’re talking about these contracts might, for a high-caliber player, might be up to $40 million by then.”

When asked whether he thinks he is in the $40 million-per-year category, Micah Parsons did not shy away and calmly said:

“I mean, yeah.”

Parsons also clarified his stance on missing the organized team activities, even though this decision made his head coach Mike McCarthy unhappy.

Micah Parsons wants Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to receive their dues

The Cowboys have a number of contract extensions to deal with, including high-profile attackers like QB Dak Prescott and WR CeeDee Lamb. With this in mind, Micah Parsons is willing to wait his turn. In the Fort Worth Star-Telegram interview, he said:

“I’m patient. Patient is a virtue. I’m waiting my turn. Let CeeDee go get whatever. Let Dak get whatever.”

Cowboys fans will be overjoyed that an athlete of Micah Parsons’ quality is putting his teammates ahead of himself with the limited cap space available to the team. However, come next year, his talk of resetting the non-QB market will have to be adhered to.

