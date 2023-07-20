Colin Cowherd isn’t enamored with Justin Fields’ capabilities to lead the Chicago Bears after two NFL seasons.

He identified him more as a highlights guy than a leader who can navigate his franchise to greater heights.

Cowherd mentioned Fields in a recent episode of Fox Sports 1’s The Herd:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Right now, he's a YouTube quarterback. His highlights are great. 79 passer rating, five and 20. Not saying I'm bailing. Still think it's 55-45 he's gonna succeed. Drip, drip, drip, drip.”

“Said it for three years on Baker (Mayfield). You argued every time. I said it for a year on (Johnny) Manziel. He said it for several years on Jamies (Winston). Drip, drip, everything counts.”

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



— @ColinCowherd calls out Justin Fields "I've always been 60/40 that Justin Fields is going to succeed... I'm pulling back 5 percent. Lacks a little self awareness."— @ColinCowherd calls out Justin Fields pic.twitter.com/obcrH105kM

The veteran sports media personality made this rebuttal after Fields included himself in NFL history's top five running quarterbacks.

To his credit, Justin Fields improved his numbers from his rookie to sophomore years. From 1,870 passing yards and seven touchdowns in 2021, he had 2,242 and 17 last year.

He also became the third quarterback in NFL history to have 1,000 rushing yards in a season, scoring eight touchdowns from 1,143 yards in 2022.

But while he dazzles the football world with his mobility and athleticism, the former Ohio State standout has a 59.7 completion percentage after two seasons. He also threw 21 interceptions in two seasons.

Meanwhile, the Bears have won just five games with him as starting quarterback.

In 2019 alone, Justin Fields led the Buckeyes to 13 wins and a stint at that year’s Fiesta Bowl or College Football Playoff semifinal.

That saddening reality led Cowherd to comment:

“For a quarterback that's five and 20 and right now is closer to a bust than a star. Lamar (Jackson) is an MVP. Cam's (Newton) an MVP. (Michael) Vick's a four-time Pro Bowler. Steve Young's a Super Bowl winner. Justin Fields is five and 20. You should have said can we make it a top four or said I'd love to be there.”

Can Justin Fields win more games with an improved supporting cast?

The 2019 Second Team All-American quarterback should improve Chicago’s win total in 2023, considering that the Bears’ front office gave him talented targets.

He will have D’Onta Foreman and Khalil Herbert from the backfield, who combined 1,645 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

They’ve also improved their receiving corps by trading for DJ Moore in exchange for the top overall pick in the 2023 draft. Moore reached over 1,000 receiving yards in three of his first five NFL seasons.

Meanwhile, they also brought in Robert Tonyan from their division rival, Green Bay Packers. These additions will vastly improve an offensive unit with Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet.

Yet despite these signings, Colin Cowherd isn’t hot on Justin Fields’ success.

He said:

“If you're a great running quarterback, you win games. I've always been 60-40 on Justin field is going to succeed. I'm coming back 5%. I'm 55-45 he's gonna succeed. I'm pulling back 5%. Lacks a little self awareness.”

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault