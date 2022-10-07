“We know what washed looks like” – Colin Cowherd delivers verdict on Russell Wilson in ugly primetime loss to Colts

Last night, Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos suffered an ugly 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in a game that featured no touchdowns scored and four interceptions between each team's quarterbacks.

Just a lousy primetime game, was the consensus all around.

Through the first five games of the season, the Broncos are 2-3 and Wilson hasn't played quite like a $245 million quarterback.

Analyst Colin Cowherd talked about Wilson's performance last night and through five games this season, he raised the question whether the Broncos QB was past his prime.

Cowherd compared Wilson to the end of Ben Roethlisberger, Peyton Manning and Cam Newton's careers, adding that Wilson doesn't look like the gunslinger he once was.

Cowherd said:

"We know what washed looks like. Remember Big Ben about a year ago? Rolled out and just fell over. That’s washed. Baker Mayfield looks washed. Cam Newton in New England at the end of that year. Peyton Manning in Denver his final year. We can see what washed is."

“I don’t think Russell’s washed, but I think he’s lost his #2 pitch.”

Cowherd described Wilson's second pitch as a soft, accurate, deep pass that is no longer an element to his game.

He added:

“His second pitch was always, he threw the softest, prettiest, most accurate deep ball in the league. That’s what he did as well as anybody. Some thought ever. That is no longer a great element to his game. He can still move. He still has decent speed."

"Russell’s deep ball, it’s bad… There are elements to his game that remain. He doesn’t look like Big Ben the last years. He doesn’t look as physically incapable as Peyton Manning’s last year. Or Baker Mayfield right now."

Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson back in primetime next week vs Los Angeles Chargers

Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders

Through five games, the Denver Broncos are 2-3 and are one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL thus far.

They will face their division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, next week in another primetime game on Monday Night Football.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe . Russ has been AWFUL so far this season. We’re not riding anywhere with him playing like this. Love my Broncos but ish for the birds. I’m sorry It’s looking more and more likely the Broncos purchased. Russ has been AWFUL so far this season. We’re not riding anywhere with him playing like this. Love my Broncos but ish for the birds. I’m sorry #BroncoCountry for this terrible display of offensive football. It’s looking more and more likely the Broncos purchased 🍋. Russ has been AWFUL so far this season. We’re not riding anywhere with him playing like this. Love my Broncos but ish for the birds. I’m sorry #BroncoCountry for this terrible display of offensive football.

When they acquired Wilson via a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks, many thought they'd be a legit contender.

Wilson, though, is averaging under 300 yards per game and has thrown four touchdowns and three intercpetions.

The Broncos have scored 75 points through five games and average just 15 points per game. It's going to be a long season for Broncos Country if they keep playing the way they have been thus far.

