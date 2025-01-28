Colin Cowherd slammed the Bills' attempt at replicating the Eagles' famous tush-push play in their AFC Championship game loss to the Chiefs. Buffalo lost 32-29, and there were instances in short-yardage situations when Kansas City held them up.

On the other hand, Philadelphia won against the Commanders, and their version of brotherly shove was nigh on unstoppable at times. Colin Cowherd contrasted the two attempts, noting that the Eagles have a quarterback who measures below six feet and even then gets the job done behind arguably the best offensive line in the NFL. He commented:

"Let's start with Philadelphia, where you have a 5'11" quarterback, Jalen Hurts, who squats 600 pounds. He literally disappears into the scrum behind the first or second, maybe first, best offensive line in football. It looks practical. It bats a 1000. It is so dominating that Washington almost surrendered a touchdown."

Cowherd then looked at the Bills, who struggled despite having Josh Allen, who is much taller than his Philadelphia counterpart. He specifically blamed the way they run the play to the left and how it feels like the quarterback could fumble the ball at any time. He added:

"Let's look at Buffalo's, which went two for six if you count two-point conversions. It's a 6'7" quarterback who jumps into the air making himself a pinata. Half the time it looks like he wants to pitch it back. It feels like 30% of the time he's close to fumbling. They go to the left side every time... it looks disorganized. It looks ad-libbed."

Colin Cowherd's comments come after referees make controversial call denying Bills' fourth-down conversion

Colin Cowherd's comments came after a pivotal point in the AFC Championship game where the Bills went for it on fourth-and-one in the fourth quarter while leading 22-21. It looked as if Josh Allen had picked up the first down but the referees overruled it. The call stood despite a challenge, and it gave the Chiefs the ball to go and score a touchdown to take a 29-22 lead. They would not surrender it for the rest of the game.

However, it was incredibly close and, as Colin Cowherd highlighted, it generally should not have been so touch-and-go if Buffalo had been as effective as the Eagles are with their tush push. It left the AFC East ruing yet another missed opportunity to reach the Super Bowl as they fell to 0-4 against Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs.

