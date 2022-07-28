Colin Cowherd declares Mike McCarthy out of time with Cowboys

Mike McCarthy will enter his third season as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. He returned despite numerous questions that were raised over his legitimacy as the team's leader.

As training camp got underway, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about McCarthy’s future with the team. Jones said McCarthy wouldn’t be there if he wasn’t the right man to lead the team to the Super Bowl.

However, the host of The Herd, Colin Cowherd, thinks the question was asked prematurely:

"So, I think my takeaway is, I think Mike McCarthy's job security is going to be in question by Week Two. I don't think I would have asked him about it yet, but after Week Two, I would go into that press conference when they’re 0-2 and I would say I'm looking at your schedule."

The Cowboys return this season and will work to redeem themselves after a disappointing playoff loss

America's Team finished last season with a 12-5 record. However, of those twelve wins, only three were against playoff teams, and two of those were their division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles. While Mike McCarthy's team is loaded with talent on offense and defense, it largely benefited from a weak division and a weak schedule.

Then there was the aforementioned disappointment at the end of the Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers. Despite a strange ending to the game, with the Cowboys failing to stop the clock for another play, it was a fairly even matchup on paper.

Dallas totaled 307 yards compared to San Fransisco's 341. The Cowboys led the passing game with 230 yards in the air, but the 49ers ran them out of town with 169 yards on the ground. The Niners averaged a full yard more than Mike McCarthy's men on every play.

Kyle Shanahan's side outwitted the Cowboys on defense as they recorded five sacks on the day. On the other hand, Micah Parsons and the Dallas pass rush couldn't sack Jimmy Garoppolo once.

Jerry Jones' side returns this season with most familiar faces still present. Mike McCarthy's job might be on the line as he'll be in charge of an attack led by Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, and Ceedee Lamb. On defense, Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons returns for his sophomore season alongside fellow youngster Trevon Diggs.

Dallas are set to launch their 2022/23 campaign on September 12 against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

