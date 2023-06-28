If you are a Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts fan, Colin Cowherd has some bad news for you. Every year before the NFL season begins, fans determine their favorites for the upcoming season. More often than not, it is based on last season's performances.

However, as we all know, there are always new faces that come into the playoffs every year and a team that did well the previous season falls out. Among new teams, one could be looking at the New York Jets this season with Aaron Rodgers. But looking at teams that may fade away, Colin Cowherd picked the Philadelphia Eagles.

He began by saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

‘We went back this morning. And we always know that every year there are seven new playoff teams and anytime you suggest a team that made it last year won't this year, people freak out. But there'll be seven new playoff teams."

Colin Cowherd continued by saying that there might be a drop in Jalen Hurts performance due to the injury sustained last year. He also claimed the offensive line, which was the best last season, might drop in intensity given their age. He added:

"So now we have to tell you a team that we think is really good, but there are some blinking red lights. So, remember Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts, second year starting last year, runs more per game than any quarterback since Lamar Jackson. Got hurt. A little wide receiver drama AJ brown. Leading rusher is gone. Offensive line is really, really old."

Colin Cowherd highlights two other reasons beyond Jalen Hurts why the Philadelphia Eagles might struggle

Colin Cowherd also noted the play-caller last year was Shane Steichen, who is now with the Indianapolis Colts. They have also lost Jonathan Gannon, their defensive coordinator to the Arizona Cardinals.

"And the other thing is Nick Sirianni gave up play calling and then they got really good. Uh oh, they lost both coordinators including the play caller Shane Steichen who's now coach for the Colts."

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



— "I know Eagles fans, you know you're getting back to the Super Bowl. But there's a lot of blinking lights here." @ColinCowherd on potential drop off from Philadelphia "I know Eagles fans, you know you're getting back to the Super Bowl. But there's a lot of blinking lights here." — @ColinCowherd on potential drop off from Philadelphia https://t.co/rsAywLgi2w

And as good as Jalen Hurts is, he will face some of the best quarterbacks this season, including Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes away, as the commenter said:

"Oh, the schedule by the way. 10 teams that made the playoffs on the schedule. And by the way from October 8 to December 17. At Matt Stafford, at Aaron Rodgers. Miami high powered offense, Cowboys..at Mahomes, Buffalo, San Francisco...long trips, a lot of trips, great quarterbacks, week after week after week. So, I think Philadelphia is really good but there's some blinking lights."

Despite the caveats in his argument, it is hard to disagree with what Colin Cowherd is saying here.

Poll : 0 votes