“Life preserver for a sinking franchise” - Colin Cowherd envisions tough road ahead for Dak Prescott

For Dak Prescott, being the face of "America's Team" brings a lot of criticism by default. Most agree that the near-absense of playoff victories is the most obvious section missing on the quarterback's resume. One NFL analyst said that he doesn't see that part of his resume getting much better, but he also doesn't see the team helping him much.

Speaking on the Herd with Colin Cowherd, show host Colin Cowherd called Dak Prescott the next Derek Carr.

Here's what he said:

“What you're going to see over the next several years, he's going to move into Derek Carr territory, which is he gets all the heat because of the position he plays. But he's going to be the life preserver to a franchise that doesn't do many things well and that's Derek Carr."

Jon Machota @jonmachota Dak Prescott: “This is the healthiest I’ve been in a long, long time.” No restrictions. “It feels great.” Dak Prescott: “This is the healthiest I’ve been in a long, long time.” No restrictions. “It feels great.” https://t.co/9kT85yVSkC

He continued, saying that the quarterback is going to be the beating heart of the team in a way he hasn't been before:

Story continues below ad

"And so Dak early in his career was sort of hoisted up by a surrounding talent. Now he's going to be the most dependable thing they have and take more criticism."

Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7 QBs you win games “with” in the NFL



Mac Jones

Tua

Baker Mayfield

Ryan Tannehill

Matt Ryan

Dak Prescott

Kirk Cousins

Jameis Winston

Kyler Murray

Jimmy G



Everyone else is win in spite of/unknown because of age QBs you win games “with” in the NFLMac JonesTuaBaker MayfieldRyan TannehillMatt RyanDak PrescottKirk CousinsJameis WinstonKyler MurrayJimmy GEveryone else is win in spite of/unknown because of age

He went on:

"So and I think that's been Derek Carr. He's been a life preserver for a sinking franchise. Finally now, you know, it goes in waves. And now the wave to Derek Carr. He's finally got support. Dak had it early. And now I don't think he has much of it.”

Story continues below ad

Dak Prescott's NFL career

Denver Broncos v Dallas Cowboys

Story continues below ad

If Dak Prescott's career is entering a new era in Dallas, now is a good time to take stock of what he was able to do in his early years. After being selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, most expected him to simply serve as a backup quarterback to Tony Romo. Most thought he had a chance to compete for the starting job if Romo retired.

However, the quarterback got his start much quicker than expected when Romo suffered an injury in the weeks before the start of the season. Prescott stepped in to lead the team to a breakout season. Seemingly overnight, the Romo era ended and the Cowboys' star players were Ezekiel Elliot and Dak Prescott.

Story continues below ad

Since then, the quarterback has completed 66.6 percent of his throws, throwing for 143 touchdowns and 50 interceptions. He is 53-32 over his career. He's made the playoffs three times and has won one playoff game. Since going 13-3 in his rookie year, he's had two additional years with at least ten wins.

To reach a higher echelon, most agree Prescott needs a deep playoff run. Will 2022 be the season the Cowboys finally break through in January?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far