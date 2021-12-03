"When I think of Aaron Rodgers, I don't think successful" - Colin Cowherd has a message for the Packers QB 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers turns 38 years old today and is playing at an elite level. The Packers have a 9-3 record in the NFC North with a three-and-a-half-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers fell to the Packers in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft and went 24th overall. He sat behind Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre for three seasons until he got his chance to start in 2008. Since then, he has never looked back, and Colin Cowherd has some feelings about the quarterback.

Colin Cowherd: "When I think of Aaron Rodgers, I don't think successful"

On his nationally syndicated radio show The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd, the radio personality shared what he thought of the three-time All-Pro quarterback:

"When I think of Aaron Rodgers, I don't think successful. I don't think talented. I think special."

To Cowherd’s point, Rodgers is just as different in the context of how he plays and even his demeanor. He is third among active quarterbacks in wins with 138, all with the Packers. The three-time NFL Most Valuable Player is one of 11 quarterbacks in NFL history with over 50,000 career passing yards. Among active quarterbacks, he is fourth with 54,123 yards. Rodgers has the second best completion percentage of all-time with 65.1% and is second among active quarterbacks behind quarterback Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons (65.5%).

However, the New York Times best-selling author has been one of his toughest critics as well. Here, Cowherd talked about Rodgers and his personality:

“This is not picking on Aaron but if you think you’re above everything, then you’re not a part of the group, you’re above it, and now you’re on your own.”

As great as an all-time talent the Super Bowl-winning quarterback is on the field, off the field is a different story. His comments about the COVID-19 vaccine did not make him an all-time great. On The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers stated that he was unvaccinated and had some doubts about getting the vaccine. Rodgers missed the Week Nine matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19.

Despite that, it does not take away from how he has led the Packers to five NFC Championship games, only winning one of them. He led the team to Super Bowl 45, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 and earned Super Bowl MVP honors with his 304 yards passing and three TDs. He is truly a special player whose career will live on forever once he hangs up his cleats in Canton in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

