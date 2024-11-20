Colin Cowherd outlines how Jerry Jones can salvage $240,000,000 QB "mess"

The Dallas Cowboys are in a messy situation, having lost five games to drop to 3-7. This is a sharp contrast to owner Jerry Jones' preseason declaration that the team would go "all in." Dallas extended contracts of key players such as quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb but missed opportunities to add other talent, such as running back Derrick Henry.

Prescott's absence for the remainder of the season due to hamstring surgery further complicates matters, leaving a portion of his $240 million, four-year contract underutilized.

In the latest episode of "The Herd," host Colin Cowherd broke down how Jerry Jones could salvage the quarterback situation to avoid similar issues next season.

"You know, Dak is a $90 million cap hit next year," Cowherd said. "Now they'll restructure it, but if you go get Shedeur Sanders, who is a much better prospect than Dak, and Dak, by the way, after his first surgery, lost mobility."

Cowherd said Prescott would not be back for eight months, and even after he is, his mobility will be severely challenged. He compared him to Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins but said at least Cousins could throw the football better than he did.

He also suggested that the team should send Micah Parsons packing and instead sign Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders next year during the NFL 2025 draft. He also wanted Dallas to bring Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders on board as the new Cowboys coach.

"And I'm here to tell you if I was the Dallas Cowboys, I don't care about Dak's new contract, I would go get Deion Sanders and I would sign," Cowherd said. "I would pick Shedeur Sanders if I had to give up Micah Parsons and three firsts, I would do it."

But the Cowboys don't have a problem just at the QB position. Their coach, Mike McCarthy, has been on the hot seat for some time, but Jerry Jones has made his feelings clear on whether he will fire him and look for a replacement.

Jerry Jones not going to let go of Mike McCarthy

When reporters asked him if he would fire Mike McCarthy after the 3-7 start to the season, Jerry Jones said whenever he changed coaches mid-season, it turned out bad for him.

"I’ve made a change during the (2010) season [with Wade Phillips] and regretted that, and that’s the music I’m listening to," Jones told NBC.

He also assured everyone that McCarthy had not lost the locker room, and even though they were struggling, all the players were firmly standing behind their coach.

“You don’t need to worry about anybody in that locker room giving everything they’ve got and more and how bad they feel when they get beat on a play or get beat in a quarter or the whole game, at all,” Jones said. “I don’t ever worry about that.”

With the Cowboys set to take on the Washington Commanders next week, can they end their five-game losing streak?

