Jerry Jones makes feelings clear on HC Mike McCarthy's job security after Cowboys' MNF disaster

Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, made his feelings clear about coach Mike McCarthy's future. Current results have seen fans call out for the team to part ways with the Super Bowl XLV-winning coach, who is in the final year of his contract.

The Cowboys lost 34-10 to the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football, dropping them to 3-7 on the season.

Although Dallas will miss the playoffs, Jones says he won't fire McCarthy mid-season as he doesn't like making coaching changes mid-season.

"I have made a change early on a coach with Chan Gailey (2000), and I’ve always regretted that," Jones said via NBC. "I’ve made a change during the (2010) season [with Wade Phillips] and regretted that, and that’s the music I’m listening to," he added.

McCarthy has been the Cowboys coach since 2020 and is 45-31 all-time as Dallas's coach.

Even though Dallas has registered a 3-7 start in the NFC East, Jerry Jones said he isn't worried about McCarthy losing the locker room.

“You don’t need to worry about anybody in that locker room giving everything they’ve got and more and how bad they feel when they get beat on a play or get beat in a quarter or the whole game, at all,” Jones said. “I don’t ever worry about that.”

The Cowboys will return to the field on Sunday on the road against the Washington Commanders (7-4).

Mike McCarthy says Cowboys' loss is very frustrating

Mike McCarthy called Cowboys's loss to Texans "very frustrating" (Credits: IMAGN)

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a 34-10 loss to the Houston Texans on Monday Night, their fifth straight loss.

Dallas has yet to win at home this season and McCarthy says the losing streak is very frustrating for everyone.

"It's very frustrating. It's frustrating for everybody, frustrating for players, frustrating for coaches," coach Mike McCarthy said after the latest loss, via NFL.com. "I know it's disappointing for the fans. We have a lot of moving parts going on, and we just have to be cleaner and more detailed in certain spots."

"We're not playing well enough, executing well enough, coaching well enough to overcome some of the mistakes we're making at the critical times of the game," McCarthy said. "Even in the first half, we had some opportunities there, you know, to get some more points and didn't get it done. We just have to play cleaner in these tight spots, and we did not do that tonight."

Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys are winless at home this season. Dallas will get a chance to pick up its first home win in two weeks when they host the New York Giants (2-8) on Thanksgiving Day.

