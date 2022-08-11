“It’s melting down” - Colin Cowherd pressures Giants to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo in wake of riot at practice

Jimmy Garoppolo is still waiting for his next destination and the New York Giants are having brawls during practice. According to the New York Daily News, the Giants' practice deteriorated into a massive fight this week, amid frustrations swirling around the team.

A little friction is expected during preseason training, with frustrations and tempers boiling over. Some players desperate to make a roster spot are playing for their futures. Others are demanding perfection. But fighting is not a good look for any franchise.

Pat Leonard @PLeonardNYDN Offensive line coach Bobby Johnson pushed LB Cam Brown. Then Feliciano sucker-punched Brown. Mayhem. What a disaster. Can’t believe Feliciano.



All started by Barkley, who had McKinney in his face for starting it. Offensive line coach Bobby Johnson pushed LB Cam Brown. Then Feliciano sucker-punched Brown. Mayhem. What a disaster. Can’t believe Feliciano.All started by Barkley, who had McKinney in his face for starting it.

Speaking on the Herd with Colin Cowherd, show host Colin Cowherd claimed there is a remedy for their infighting. His cure is San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. He believes that an established, proven veteran on the roster would inject some optimism and direction into the franchise. Here's what he said:

"My crazy idea could solve some of this. Bring in Jimmy Garoppolo. Colin, we don't have cap space. Figure it out. The Rams always do. Figure it out. The bad teams, the Bears can never figure out the cap. The good teams, the Saints and the Rams always do figure it out."

He went on to claim that the brawl would not have occurred had a big-name quarterback been on the roster:

"It's melting down. I do not believe this would be happening if Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, were quarterback for the New York Giants. When you are lacking leadership, it becomes finger pointing."

Lastly, he broke down how Garoppolo would change the thought process:

"Guys gotta point fingers at themselves. Guys got to look in the mirror. 'That guy's won. That guy elevated Deebo Samuel. That guy helped make George Kittle a Pro Bowler. That guy beat Aaron Rodgers. That guy gives the Rams trouble. Maybe it's us.'"

An interesting take for sure. The brawl wasn't the fault of quarterback Daniel Jones. But the lack of optimism in the locker room is partly due to a lack of faith in him. In that sense, Cowherd definitely has a point.

Jimmy Garoppolo's NFL career

NFC Championship - Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

Most agree that Jimmy Garoppolo's accomplishments give him a legitimate reputation as a leading quarterback. Garoppolo was originally drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2014 Draft. He learned under Tom Brady for three full seasons.

In his brief window of opportunity in 2016, he went 2-0 and threw for four touchdowns and zero interceptions. The brief success translated into his quick rise in San Francisco after they acquired him in 2017.

In the 2017 campaign, he went 5-0 after the 49ers eventually named him their starter. Unfortunately, Garoppolo suffered a season-ending injury in 2018. In the 2019 campaign, he returned with a vengeance. After going 13-3, San Francisco reached the Super Bowl. However, the 49ers fell short to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the 2020 season, Jimmy Garoppolo went 3-3. He threw for seven touchdowns and five interceptions before suffering another season-ending injury. Last campaign, he went 9-6. Garopplo took the 49ers to the NFC Championship game. At this point, most agree he's done enough to command respect in most locker rooms.

It will be interesting to see who he plays for when the 2022 season kicks off.

