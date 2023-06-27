Jordan Love is now the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback after the franchise traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

It's a long time coming for the former Utah State standout after getting selected 26th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

However, sports media personality Colin Cowherd isn't buying the possibility of Love continuing the excellent run of great quarterbacks in Green Bay.

Cowherd compared Love's early career to two-time NFL Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes.

"So, I remember the first year [Patrick] Mahomes got drafted, and he didn't play until the last week, but video started coming out in camp of Patrick Mahomes making plays... So, the reason that video got out Kansas City was willing to let it out because...they wanted to show people, yeah, our draft pick; it's something special. Watch out."

"Jordan Love has been with the Packers for four years. You cannot find one intense wow moment of practice video, not one."

Love has started only one game in three seasons. He has 50 completions for 606 yards and three touchdowns in ten games.

He was the fourth quarterback selected in the 2020 draft. The two quarterbacks drafted before him, Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow, became legitimate franchise cornerstones.

Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to Super Bowl LVI, while Herbert led the Los Angeles Chargers to last year's NFL playoffs. Both of them have become Pro Bowlers.

Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts was the next quarterback selected after Jordan Love. He led the Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowl LVII and earned a massive five-year, $255 million contract extension.

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Mahomes three years before Jordan Love joined the NFL. Since then, he has won two Super Bowls, two Super Bowl MVP awards, three All-Pro selections, and five consecutive AFC Championship Game stints.

Jordan Love doesn't have the "it" factor

Cowherd continued that Love doesn't have the mechanics like previous Packers quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers had.

The Fox Sports 1 host added:

"I was told in the last 72 hours by an incredibly connected Green Bay source. He said when he was around him for multiple years, he never saw wow pass. He never saw a wow moment. "

"And this player doesn't or didn't always love Aaron Rodgers. Maybe that's why he talks to me. But he said four years, three years. I never saw the juice."

Jordan Love will have huge shoes to fill because Favre and Rodgers are multiple MVP winners. During their lengthy stints in Green Bay, they also brought one Super Bowl title each.

But Love will be able to prove Cowherd and other doubters wrong once he lines up behind center this year.

