Colin Cowherd ranks Patrick Mahomes above Tom Brady in sports world's '7 Wonders' list

There are many great athletes in the world currently including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes just won his second MVP and Super Bowl this past season at the young age of 27 years old.

While Mahomes is certainly the best player in the NFL right now, he has the chance to surpass Tom Brady on the greatest of all-time list.

Radio Host Colin Cowherd recently put together a sports world '7 wonder list'. On the list at number two is Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He included Mahomes on the list and left Tom Brady off.

"The seven wonders of the sports world, we would say, number one would be the greatest young soccer talent of all time, Kylian Mbappé.

"Number two would be Patrick Mahomes. Highest passer rating in league history, first player in the history of pro football to have multiple championships and MVP within his first six seasons, really now just moving into his prime, 2 Super Bowl wins, 2 MVP's."

Cowhered further added on Mahomes:

"Even the second-best quarterback in the league falls short. He's done it without great defenses. He's done it without great special teams. Patrick Mahomes is two."

The rest of the list included LeBron James, Shohei Ohtani, Lionel Messi, Steph Curry, and Novak Djokovic.

Could Patrick Mahomes become the greatest NFL player?

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady during Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mahomes has a great shot at surpassing Tom Brady as the greatest player in NFL history. Brady just retired this off-season after 23 successful seasons in the league, He retired with seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVPs, 15 Pro Bowl selections, and six All-Pro selections.

As of right now, Mahomes has 24,241 yards, 192 touchdowns, and 49 interceptions at the age of 27. He's also won two league MVPs, two Super Bowls and has been named to five Pro Bowls and three All-Pros.

At the age of 27, Brady threw for 8,035 yards, 123 touchdowns, and 66 interceptions. Brady also won three Super Bowls and two MVPs in his 20s.

If Mahomes plays until he's at least 40 and can replicate much of the success he's already had, then he could dethrone Brady as the greatest quarterback ever.

Mahomes will be entering the seventh season of his career and will be on the quest for his third Super Bowl victory.

