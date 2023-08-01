“I’ve looked at Tom Brady’s model” - Patrick Mahomes explains rationale behind underpaid discourse

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed a record-breaking contract in 2020 when the Chiefs gave him a 10-year extension worth $503 million.

The contract was insane given it was the richest contract in sports history and the first contract worth over half a million dollars in NFL history.

Fast forward to three seasons later, Mahomes is the seventh highest-paid quarterback per year. While he has the largest cap hit in 2023 ($39 million), Mahomes is just in the fourth year of his deal, meaning the Chiefs will have a better value in each contract each season.

While he is "underpaid," Mahomes says he's always had the Tom Brady mindset of not singing the biggest deal possible so that other teammates could get the chance to get paid, too.

“I’ve looked at Tom’s model and how he did it. That’s it — you want to make money for yourself and for your family. You want to keep pushing the market forward for other quarterbacks.

"You don’t want to be someone that they (use against other players). But at the same time, I want these other guys to get paid. I want Chris Jones to be in training camp. I want Travis Kelce to always be making money. I want everybody on the team here.

"To me, it’s not always about being the highest-paid. It’s about making enough money for me and my family, and keep moving the game forward for everybody.”

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to win the Super Bowl in 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs will enter the 2023 season with the highest odds of winning the Super Bowl at +650, which is more than any other team.

Kansas City will be looking to win its third Super Bowl in the last five seasons. The Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes won their first in 2020 and their second in 2023.

The Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in franchise history in 1970 and will be looking for their fourth in franchise history.

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals pose the two biggest threats in the AFC to dethrone KC as conference champions.

