Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is under high scrutiny after leading the league in interceptions last season. Despite missing five games, Prescott's 15 interceptions in 12 games were tied for the most in the league with Derek Carr.

As the Cowboys and Prescott are looking to improve this season, they will try to limit their turnovers on offense.

However, Prescott is already getting bashed for every little mistake he makes in practice. This week Prescott threw an interception to safety Malik Hooker in practice.

Nick Harris @NickHarrisDC



Malik Hooker with an interception on a pass downfield intended for Brandin Cooks.

The clip of Prescott throwing an interception in practice this week has been making rounds on Twitter. Many fans started bashing Prescott, referring to his comment about not throwing double-digit interceptions this season.

Here's how fans reacted:

I rarely comment on cowgirl shit but holy fuck, dak is beyond trash

New York Revival @NewYorkRevival



Dak lookin' like he's back in '22 form! He's going to have to do a lot better than this if he's going to throw less than 10 INTs this year, like he predicted.

no fucking shot dak doesn't throw 10 picks this year

good to know dak is right where we left him

Dak Prescott made a bold prediction about his interceptions in 2023

Dak Prescott during NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dak Prescott came on the record earlier this off-season and stated that he will not have double-digit interceptions this season.

He said via the team's website on July 8:

"I know who I am, and you can go back and take away half of those off drops," Prescott said. "I'm not saying it's on the receiver, but if you cut that in half then we start talking about those, nobody is talking about it.

"I won't have 10 interceptions this year."

Last season was the first time in his career that he led the league in interceptions. He's led the NFL in fumbles twice (2018, 2021) and led the league in fumbles lost once (2021).

If Prescott doesn't throw for nine interceptions or less this season, the bashing will only continue for the high-profile Dallas Cowboys quarterback.