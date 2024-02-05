Colin Cowherd says Patrick Mahomes' Taylor Swift-like dominance shouldn't affect Lamar Jackson's legacy

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game. Few expected the Chiefs to win this game, but the reigning Super Bowl champions demonstrated why they are an all-time great team.

Lamar Jackson, who is expected to win the MVP award this season, fell short of his goal of winning the Super Bowl. He was criticized heavily for his performance against the Chiefs, but Colin Cowherd believes that losing to Mahomes should not be considered a failure.

He went on to compare Mahomes to LeBron James' tenure in the Eastern Conference, and also to Taylor Swift, who has dominated Grammys and other awards throughout her career.

Cowherd said:

"A lot of guys in the East would have been to the finals if there was no LeBron James. Mahomes is the greatest player ever, arguably to play the position… just think about Brady and Mahomes, look at the last 10 years of Big Ben’s career, won nothing."

"Lamar will be a Hall of Famer… If you look at you know, you take out a handful of directors in Hollywood and writers, the top 1%, I mean yesterday, Taylor Swift's winning everything. "A lot of talented people that don't win anything because of Taylor Swift, a friend of the show."

Since he became a starting quarterback in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes has made six straight AFC championship games. This upcoming Sunday, he will play in the fourth Super Bowl of his career and is on the verge of winning three Super Bowls before turning 29 years old.

Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are the most accomplished QBs of this era

Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson

There is no denying that Patrick Mahomes is an all-time great player and unquestionably the best quarterback of his generation. Despite not having won a single Super Bowl in his career, Lamar Jackson is easily the second most accomplished quarterback of this era.

Jackson will win his second MVP award of his career this week, bringing his total to a similar number as Patrick Mahomes. Many believe the Ravens quarterback, who turned 27 last month, has already cemented his place in the Hall of Fame.

Jackson still has a lot of time left in his career to win a Super Bowl and can probably finish as a top-10 quarterback of all time when it's all said and done. As for Mahomes, he is chasing Tom Brady, and it will be interesting to see how his career unfolds.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Herd with Colin Cowherd and H/T Sportskeeda.