"A power grab" - Colin Cowherd claims Tom Brady shoved Bruce Arians out because he wanted control

The recent news of Bruce Arians retiring to head to the front office for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a different effect on different people around the league and in the media.

Some think Arians had a complete career, and after capturing an elusive Super Bowl title in 2020, he was destined to leave the game immediately.

Some believe the timing of his retirement and Tom Brady's return simply doesn't add up and that the seven-time Super Bowl champion had a say in Arians leaving the sidelines.

FOX host Colin Cowherd believes the latter and had this to say about the subject on his podcast The Colin Cowherd podcast:

"This is not a difficult one to read (the tea leaves). Their personalities were always different. I said when Tom went to Tampa, the culture was different. Boston is sports, politics (obsessed), prep schools, intense academics, lousy weather and they are workaholics... they enjoy cocktails early. I always thought that football is not the problem. It's a cultural gap that he's going to have to get used to. He's going to have to train this team to be obsessed."

Colin Cowherd then concluded his statement by speaking on the two things that he believed Tom Brady wanted upon arriving in Tampa as a quarterback:

"Remember the helicopter pictures at the high school? I'm like, okay, he's getting there. But this feels like (and the term probably sounds too intense) a little bit of a power grab. The older coach is obsessed with the quarterback. Tom went to Tampa for two things: weapons and control. He got one right out of the chute. He didn't get the other end. He wanted it. Is that fair?"

The Buccaneers will now go into the 2022-23 NFL season with former defensive coordinator Todd Bowles as their head coach. Bruce Arians is now in the front office as a Senior Football Consultant.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Todd Bowles now becomes the fourth Black head coach in Buccaneers' history - two more than any other NFL team ever has had.

Bowles has prior experience as the New York Jets head coach from 2015 to 2018 and a stint as interim head coach with the Miami Dolphins in 2011.

Can the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Super Bowl without Bruce Arians?

Bruce Arians - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Press Conference

The central question the Buccaneers will face next season without Bruce Arians on the sidelines is whether or not the team can continue to put up points at the same pace.

Jason Licht @jasonrlicht Winning and boozin' was a lot of fun BA. Love ya brother! 🥃

Although Todd Bowles is a defensive-minded coach, the offense is most likely to continue to be handled by offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, who has been in that position since 2019.

Bowles spoke to Greg Auman of The Athletic on Thursday and had this to say about inheriting Leftwich as offensive coordinator:

"I think Byron does a great job. He was the first one I talked to when I came out of the office. We sat down and had a great talk. Byron and I get along so well that it’s really unbelievable to just have a guy in place that understands what he’s doing that you trust wholeheartedly. I think he’s very good at what he does. And I don’t expect him to be with us for long, because [if] we do what we’re supposed to do this year, he’ll have one (a head coaching job) next year. I understand the ball bounces differently sometimes."

Stay tuned as the Buccaneers, with Todd Bowles as head coach and Arians in the front office, will look to make a splash again in the NFL.

