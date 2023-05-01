When Aaron Rodgers was finally announced as a New York Jet, fans were over the moon at what that could mean for their team going forward. After an improved season last year, the Jets were seen as a quarterback away from being an AFC contender.

But with Rodgers, the quarterback's motivation to stick out the entire deal with the Jets has some concerned...including Colin Cowherd.

After Rodgers stated that he was 90% retired prior to entering his darkness retreat, many wonder how invested Aaron Rodgers will be in his new team. For Cowherd, he issued his concerns with the deal on his show "The Herd" on FS1.

Cowherd said:

“They [Jets] have nothing invested. It's a one-year deal. It is not marriage; it's dating. You can move off dating. It's very complicated with marriage. That's why moving off Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay was very, very complicated. The exit was bad."

He continued:

"The previous two offseasons were bumpy because they had so much invested in him. It is like a divorce, but it's just dating in New York, and dating is fun and flashy, and we go to the big game, and everybody's smiling, and it's always a good time. What happens when he doesn't connect with young players? Maybe he does, but the Jets' culture is defense.”

Will Aaron Rodgers be a success with the Jets?

New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Now that Rodgers is the Jets quarterback, the general thought is that the franchise is automatically pushed into AFC contention. After a 7-10 season that saw the Jets finish with the fourth-ranked defense in the NFL in terms of points against (just 18.6 per game), it was the offense that struggled.

With Zach Wilson and Mike White, the Jets offense couldn't put up points consistently. They only managed 17.4 points per game (ranked 29th).

With Rodgers under center, this is expected to improve. But as Cowherd stated, it is all new and shiny now, but after six weeks and a dip in form, how will this new arrangement work?

Rodgers and the Packers got off to a bumpy start last year, and many thought it was due the young receivers not understanding the playbook and Rodgers' quest.

Will it be different in New York? Only time will tell.

