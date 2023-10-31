Colin Cowherd skewers Jerry Jones' conservative approach to Cowboys' trade deadline with Derrick Henry staying put in Tennessee

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone with Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys failing to do anything while the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers made moves to get better.

The Cowboys have been known to be a draft-and-develop type of franchise and rarely make the "big splash" like the Eagles or 49ers have over the years. That gets Cowboys fans upset as Jerry Jones and the front office don't seem to do much to improve the team when other NFC heavyweights do.

Now, FS1's Colin Cowherd has had his say on Dallas' competition improving but not them. For Cowherd, the Cowboys should have gone after Derrick Henry.

Cowherd said on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd":

“Chase Young is a big time athlete, so Bosa on one side and Chase Young on the other. John Lynch has taken swings baby. Jerry's up there like, 'I love Tony Pollard, we're good.' Go to Philadelphia and get smoked and maybe you're not.

"If I'm Jerry Jones and I look at that move Chase Young to the Niners I'm getting Derrick Henry. I want somebody that can run right between the tackle.”

Dallas didn't trade for Henry and in truth, the idea of the team moving for the Titans' running back was more a media idea than a plausible reality. Now Dallas has to go forward with its current roster after making no new moves.

Will Jerry Jones' trade inactivity hinder the Cowboys?

If you ask Cowboys fans right now, that answer is likely a yes. With the Eagles getting Kevin Byard from the Titans, and the 49ers grabbing Chase Young, both teams have improved. But the Cowboys haven't.

With the Eagles sitting at 7-1 and the 49ers having blown Dallas off the field in Week 5, one could make the argument that the Cowboys are now even further behind the two. Making this worse is the fact that they will have to go through these teams to end their Super Bowl drought.

The Cowboys are putting a lot of faith in their roster now and if things go pear-shaped, Jerry Jones might have some serious questions coming his way.