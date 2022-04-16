"Baker Mayfield doesn't have control of his emotions"- Colin Cowherd slams Browns' quarterback's temperament

Colin Cowherd has slammed Baker Mayfield for his temperament. The Cleveland Browns quarterback had appeared on the Ya Never Know podcast and had spoken for 90 minutes about all things football.

The 27-year-old detailed everything that upset him during his time in Cleveland. But the way he spoke has rubbed many people the wrong way. It has left many more unimpressed.

Mayfield is currently trying to get another job in a league that requires quarterbacks to be the face of the franchise and be professional. But he was anything but.

Cowherd stated on his podcast, The Colin Cowherd Podcast that the former Oklahoma star can't control his emotions.

"Baker's got a Napoleon problem. Right now, he's interviewing for a job with every other GM in the league. Do you think they want a quarterback for the short guy complex? Do you think they want a quarterback who says he was bothered by the criticism and how to get off social? A quarterback who said I'd like to go into fans, cubicles, and boo them? He's showing weakness."

"He's showing an inability to control his emotions, that he doesn't have control of them. They control him. Again, there's a reason certain people flourish in certain jobs. I talk to myself all day. I was meant to talk. It's what I do. I could never have been an artist."

Cowherd added:

"There are certain positions I just don't have the right emotional state for I think Baker is talented, but he almost has a linebackers personality, a wide receivers personality. Highly emotional, very casual, says the first thing that comes into his mind. There are a lot of great jobs for that. Quarterback in my opinion it's not perfect. "

Will Baker Mayfield get picked up by another team?

Baker Mayfield's future is uncertain

Already, with Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, and now Joshua Dobbs, there is no room for Mayfield on the roster, but we knew that already.

Mayfield listed Seattle as a possible destination during his chat on the Ya Never Know: You Know What I Mean? podcast. Pete Carroll's team is crying out for a new quarterback.

Carolina could be in the market for a new signal caller as well. With the NFL draft just under two weeks away, many expect a trade to happen in the coming weeks.

Just where Baker Mayfield ends up remains to be seen, but at the time of writing, there is little to no interest in him from other NFL teams.

