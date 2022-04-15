"He talks too much" - Colin Cowherd believes Baker Mayfield dug his own grave in Cleveland 

Colin Cowherd thinks Baker Mayfield dug his own grave in Cleveland. The 27-year-old quarterback has never been far from the headlines since arriving in the league.

Yesterday, the Browns quarterback appeared on Ya Never Know: You Know What I Mean? podcast and spoke for 90 minutes and aired out all his displeaures with the Browns organization. Mayfield stated that he felt disrespected by Cleveland due to their pursuit of Deshaun Watson.

Cowherd spoke on his Fox Sports show The Herd and said that the 27-year-old dug his own grave while with the Browns due to his personality and his inability to not let outside noise get to him.

Cowherd said:

“I’ve said before: Baker talks too much. He’s often too rambling, very impulsive. The last four years have been snark, disappointment, combativeness. Baker was in a hole, grabbed a shovel and just kept digging. Once again, he talks too much. It wasn’t calculated, it wasn’t prepared, 90 minutes is way too long and go get a professional like Jim Gray, that’s what Brady did.

“Instead he admitted he has a Napoleon complex, that booing bothers him, that the media bothers him. Weakness, can’t control his emotions, inability to adapt, I’m just going to do what I do. Yesterday was 90 minutes of rambling, he grabbed a shovel, you’re in a hole, stop digging."

Is there a market for Mayfield in the NFL?

Will a team take a chance on the 27-year-old?

With the NFL Draft coming up soon, it remains to be seen if a team will try and nab Mayfield before the draft. Some have stated that a deal could be made in the weeks leading up to the draft.

The Browns will likely not want to have him in the same conference, and there are a host of teams in the NFC that could do with his talents. Atlanta traded Matt Ryan to the Colts and Seattle traded Russell Wilson to Denver. Both teams need a starting caliber quarterback and could use Mayfield.

The Panthers could also be tempted after having three quarterbacks play last year in Sam Darnold, Cam Newton and Phillip Walker, all of whom failed. As Cowherd pointed out, his interview was not his best moment and you can bet that other NFL teams would have listened.

Will a team take a chance on Mayfield, knowing what kind of personality he has? We will wait and see as at the time of writing, there seems to be little to no interest in trying to acquire Mayfield.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar