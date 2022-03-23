Why is no one looking to trade for Baker Mayfield?

While the Cleveland Browns celebrate the acquisition of Deshaun Watson, they still have a problem. They still have Baker Mayfield on their roster and haven't been able to trade him yet. It doesn't help his cause that he can't get along with his teammates.

Try as hard as they might, the Browns can't seem to get rid of Baker Mayfield. After Mayfield found out that the team was pursuing Watson, he wanted out of Cleveland.

Mayfield even wrote a long letter to Cleveland, saying his goodbyes.

Baker Mayfield @bakermayfield With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. https://t.co/psipN96cmh

Many Browns fans appreciated Mayfield and even thanked him for his efforts. Still, others weren't too devastated that the quarterback was leaving. Mayfield has been in the hot seat since the Browns' disappointing 2021 season.

The Browns were not only expected to make the playoffs but a run at the Super Bowl. When none of that happened, the blame fell on Mayfield, especially after his relationship with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. fell apart.

When reports emerged that Mayfield and Beckham weren't getting along and Beckham wanted out, many assumed it was because of Beckham's diva-like behavior, so the Browns cut him.

Mayfield got his wish, and the team fell apart. With Beckham gone, Mayfield didn't have a No. 1 wide receiver to throw to, and his stats only worsened.

The real reasons Baker Mayfield has not been traded

Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers

Besides not getting along with his teammates and being perceived as a complainer, Baker Mayfield has other baggage he carries, one being his poor play.

In a game against the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, Mayfield threw four interceptions in Cleveland's 24-22 loss.

Although he threw for over 3,000 yards, he only threw 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Keep in mind, this is a former Heisman Trophy winner who used to light up the scoreboard while at Oklahoma.

He is also injury prone. He has had injuries to his knee, chest, and shoulder area. He missed the end of 2021 due to a shoulder injury, which may explain his poor play.

But the most important factor is Mayfield's contract. Right now, the Browns are paying him almost $19 million a year. Is there an NFL team that will want to pay him that much for only making the playoffs once since joining the team?

As teams continue to make trades and go into the free agency market to grab quarterbacks, there sits Mayfield, who, if he is not traded, might be the highest paid back-up in the league.

Edited by Piyush Bisht